Badshah clarifies ‘I’d rather make babies with Dua Lipa' comment after backlash: ‘One of the most beautiful compliments’

Rapper Badshah left the internet divided with his recent comment on Dua Lipa. He left many criticising him for wanting to ‘make babies’ with the global pop sensation. He has now shared a clarification about his comment and called it 'One of the most beautiful compliments’ for a woman.

Badshah clarifies Dua Lipa comment Badshah took to X, formerly Twitter and wrote, “I think one of the most beautiful compliments that you could give to a woman that you really admire is to wish for her to mother your children.”

“Meri soch nahi tumhari soch saamne aayi hai (It's not my wrong thinking that's come forward, it's yours),” he also added.

Why did Badshah face backlash Badshah faced backlash after he simply wrote, “Dua Lipa (red heart emoji).”

His cryptic post left netizens wondering if a collaboration with Dua Lipa was in the works. Someone asked him in the comments, “Are you making a track with her bhai?” In reply, Badshah dropped a rather unusual comment, saying he would rather make ‘babies’ with the IDGAF singer.

He replied to the user: "I’d rather make babies with her, bro (sic)".

Internet slams Badshah for his ‘compliment’ However, it appears the clarification didn’t go down well with netizens either. One user commented on Badshah's post: “Ambitious of you to think your genes are worth passing on. Well what you did wasn’t compliment that was harassment , that was disrespect . I genuinely don’t understand why some men think the highest compliment they can give a woman is to say she’d be a great mother to their children. As if a woman’s worth or desirability only revolves around nurturing their legacy. It’s not deep, it’s just outdated (sic).”

Another wrote, “Beautiful compliment? To a woman who is already in a healty relationship with someone? Isn't this called sexualizing a woman?”

One more added, “Bad coverup. You just got highlighted and now this is all you can come up with?”

Someone also said, "This sounds less like a compliment and more like your PR team forced you to say something “respectful.”