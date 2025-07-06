Badshah launches Badboy Pizza: Check location, price and what’s on the menu

Rapper, singer-songwriter, and entrepreneur Badshah, aka Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, is all set to foray into India’s fast-growing quick service restaurant (QSR) space with the launch of his latest pizza venture titled Badboy Pizza. Aiming to redefine the premium pizza experience, the brand positions itself as a “mass-premium” chain, offering lip-smacking flavours and quality at an affordable rate.

Badshah launches mass-premium pizza brand Badboy Pizza is being launched in partnership with Ghost Kitchens India, a major player in cloud kitchen-led food businesses, led by serial entrepreneur Karan Tanna.

Location of Badshah's Badboy Pizza Badshah's Pizza brand’s first outlet has opened in Andheri, Mumbai.

Plans are already in place to scale up to 50 outlets across India’s top five metro cities over the next three years. The venture is targeting an ambitious ₹150 crore annual recurring revenue (ARR).

Designed as a hybrid model with both dine-in and delivery-first kitchens, Badboy Pizza aims to bring a chic yet desi twist to the QSR industry, as per the rapper's team.

Whats' on the menu of Badshah's Badboy Pizza With a 50-item cosmopolitan menu, Badboy Pizza promises a diverse and premium pizza experience.

Price of Badshah's Badboy Pizza Despite its premium positioning, the average per-person cost is said to be around ₹400, keeping it competitive with other major national pizza chains.

Badshah's viral slap video Badshah has already created a buzz on the internet with a quirky marketing campaign ahead of the official launch of his brand. In a viral, clearly promotional video, he was seen dramatically being slapped by a pizza.

The campaign cleverly played into the brand’s tagline, ‘Pizza That Slaps,’ and racked up over 8 million views.

However, the pizza brand isn't Badshah's entrepreneurial debut. Besides his songs and music scores, Badshah holds a diversified portfolio, including fashion label (Badfit), nightlife venue (Dragonfly), fine dining restaurants (Sago, Sidera, Sivelle) media ventures (Pentertainment 0075, Aaho TV, Apra Films, After Hours), along with strategic investments in platforms such as Droom, Ultimate Kho Kho and Crickpe.

Badshah on Badboy Pizza Talking about his latest investment, Badshah said in a statement, "Badboy Pizza is an extension of my personality — rooted, bold and real and this launch is special since I’ve always dreamt of having my own pizza chain! Drawing upon diverse culinary experiences from my travels over the years, my vision was to forge a brand that embodies international quality while resonating deeply with homegrown appeal. Partnering with Karan Tanna and Ghost Kitchens ensures we’re building not just a brand, but a truly world class and accessible culinary experience.”