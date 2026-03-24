Badshah marries Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi? Viral wedding pics spark buzz, family post fuels speculation

Singer-rapper Badshah has set off a fresh round of wedding speculation after pictures from what looks like a private ceremony with Punjabi actor Isha Rikhi surfaced online. The visuals, posted by Isha’s mother on social media, have quickly gone viral—though neither of the two has confirmed any marriage so far.

The images seem to show the pair taking part in traditional rituals, dressed in classic ethnic wear. Badshah appears in a brown kurta with a golden saafa, while Isha is seen in a red salwar kameez typically associated with bridal customs. In a few frames, the two are seen exchanging garlands—an important element in Indian weddings—while others capture them posing with family members, hinting at an intimate gathering rather than a large-scale celebration.

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Fueling the buzz further is the caption shared by Isha’s mother, which read, “God bless you 🙌 🧿❤️.” While the message does not explicitly confirm a wedding, many on social media have taken it as an indirect nod to a possible union.

That said, a key detail remains: there has been no official confirmation from either Badshah or Isha Rikhi. Without a formal statement, the nature of the ceremony remains unclear. It could just as easily have been a pre-wedding function, a roka, or another private ritual—highlighting how quickly speculation can outpace verified information in the social media age.

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Badshah and Isha are believed to have been together for several years. As per industry reports, they met through mutual friends at a gathering and gradually grew close, choosing to keep their relationship largely out of the spotlight. This relative privacy is what makes the sudden circulation of these images all the more noteworthy.

Isha Rikhi, for her part, has established herself in Punjabi cinema since her debut in Jatt Boys Putt Jattan De (2013). She later appeared in Bollywood with Nawabzaade (2018). While her work has largely been within the regional space, she continues to maintain a consistent presence in the industry.

Badshah, on the other hand, remains one of India’s most prominent music artists, with multiple chart-topping tracks to his name across Hindi and Punjabi music scenes. His personal life has also drawn attention in the past. He was earlier married to Jasmine Masih, with whom he shares a daughter, Jessemy Grace. The couple separated in 2020.

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Speaking in past interviews, the rapper had addressed the separation, saying that despite their efforts, they chose to part ways in the interest of their child’s well-being. He had indicated that the relationship was no longer a healthy environment for their daughter.

Given this context, the current rumours surrounding his relationship with Isha Rikhi have attracted significant interest. Still, without confirmation, the story remains speculative.

For now, fans are left decoding social media posts and viral visuals—an increasingly common trend in celebrity news cycles. Whether these images point to an actual wedding or have been misread entirely is something only the two involved can clarify.