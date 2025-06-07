Badshah says he wants to make babies with Dua Lipa, leaves internet divided: 'Child's name will be Baddua'

Rapper Badshah left the internet laughing after his cheeky comment on global pop sensation Dua Lipa. The rapper took to his X, formerly Twitter, account and expressed his love for the IDGAF singer. He simply wrote, “Dua Lipa (red heart emoji).”

Badshah on Dua Lipa His cryptic post left many wondering if a collaboration with Dua Lipa was in the cards. Someone commented, “Are you making a track with her bhai?” In response, Badshah dropped a rather unusual and candid comment, saying he would rather make ‘babies’ with her.

He replied to the user: "I’d rather make babies with her, bro (sic)".

See post here:

Internet reacts to Badshah's post on Dua Lipa His response left the internet divided.

While many played along and cracked hilarious jokes after his remark, a few also criticised him for the comment.

Among them, a user jokingly wrote, “Dua Lipa will say “It’s your boy Badshah” for real.”

Another added, “The child's name will be Badua.”

“The only good thing out of intoxicating is bringing out the true self. You’re one tweet away from turning rapper into registered offender. Chill, Casanova. This ain’t confidence, it’s a midlife crisis with WiFi. From DJ Waley Babu to delusional uncle what a fall from mic to madness (sic),” someone slammed him.

“Kanye West banne ki koshish hori h (trying to be Kanye West),” commented one more.

Dua Lipa in India Dua Lipa was previously in India last year. She performed in a concert in Mumbai on November 30, 2024, as part of the Zomato Feeding India Concert (ZFIC). It was held at the New Administrative Building, MMRDA, E Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East, Mumbai.

Before that, she visited India multiple times, including her visit to Rajasthan at the end of 2023. She also visited the country in 2018 and performed at the OnePlus Music Festival, which was held in Navi Mumbai in 2019.

Badshah's personal life Meanwhile, Badshah was previously rumoured to be dating Pakistani actor Hania Aamir. However, he had denied the speculations in an interview and said that Hania is a ‘very good friend’ with whom he shares a ‘great connection.’

Badshah at Sahitya AajTak 2024, said, "Hania is a very good friend of mine, and we share a great connection. We have a lot of fun whenever we meet, and that’s all there is to it. She is happy in her life and I am in mine. Our equation is wonderful, but people often misinterpret it and see what they want to believe."