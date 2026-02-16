Badshah sees 'childhood dream come true' on NBA court, shares video on Instagram

Rapper Badshah has shared an emotional note after an unexpected milestone in the United States—playing on an NBA court during a celebrity game. For fans who have followed his journey from local hits to international stages, the moment captures how far the artist’s global ambitions have travelled.

Posting photos and videos from the event on his official Instagram profile, Badshah reflected on what he described as a childhood dream. He wrote, “Having probably the most MAST (best) time bhai logon (brothers). Always wanted to see an NBA basketball court live at least once in my life.”

He added that the experience took an ironic turn once the dream finally materialised. “And when it finally happened, look at the irony, I didn’t even see the court, I walked straight onto it to PLAY! Not as a spectator. Not from the stands. As a player. The power of dreams of kid. Met some of the coolest people. Too much to learn, too much inspiration. Thank you, God,” he concluded.

Check out Badshah's post here:

Badshah was part of Team Anthony Anderson, coached by actor Anthony Anderson. He shared the court with a high-profile lineup that included Simu Liu, Cody Jones, Andre De Grasse, Taylor Frankie Paul, Mat Ishbia, Jason Williams, Nicolas Vansteenberghe, Mustard, Adrien Nunez and Keenan Allen. The coaching panel also featured Lethal Shooter and Chris Brickley.

The opposing side included Keegan-Michael Key, Shams Charania, Jeremy Lin, Amon-Ra St. Brown, GloRilla, Tacko Fall, Rome Flynn, Dylan Wang, Jenna Bandy, Cafu and Rick Schnall. The team was coached by NBA stars Giannis Antetokounmpo, Alex Antetokounmpo, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, along with baseball player Mookie Betts.

The celebrity game was held at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, on Friday evening local time, drawing attention from fans worldwide—including those in India who watched clips circulate online.

Internet reacts NBA Online also commented on the post, “An unforgettable #NBAAllStar weekend!”

Several social media users also reacted to the post.

A user wrote, “Dreams really do come true. So proud of you, bhai”

“Power of dreams,” another user wrote.

“Legendary stuff only,” the third user commented.

“Not a spectator, but a player. That line hits different,” the fourth wrote.

“Hard work never goes unnoticed,” the fifth user wrote.