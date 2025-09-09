Badshah takes a cheeky ‘tariff’ dig at Donald Trump during US concert | Video goes viral

Bollywood rapper Badshah has taken the Internet by storm with one cheeky political reference at his Unfinished USA Tour.

In the now-viral moment from his New Jersey show, the rapper brought cheer among fans with his humorous take on the international geopolitical relationships between India and the US following President Donald Trump's tariffs.

Badshah takes a Trump dig During his performance, Badshah spontaneously altered an iconic line of the fan-favourite track, Tareefan, from the Bollywood movie Veere Di Wedding.

He cheekily switched the original lyrics – “Kinniya Tareefan Chahidi Ae Tenu" (How many compliments do you want), to “Kinni Tariff Chahidiye Trump Ko" (How much tariff does Trump want).

Watch the viral moment here:

The crowd erupted with laughter and applause, appreciating the rapper’s witty reference.

Dallas event sponsored by Pakistani company? The rapper had faced the heat from the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) over his upcoming concert in Dallas, Texas, which sought clarification on his association with 3Sixty Shows, a Pakistani company.

In a letter to Badshah, the FWICE claimed that the Pakistani company was sponsoring his “Badshah UnFinished Tour” at the Curtis Culwell Centre on 19 September 2025.

FWICE said that Badshah's collaboration with a Pakistani company goes against national sentiment and directives issued by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India.

However, Badshah's management firmly rejected any such association, and said, “Badshah and his management team unequivocally confirm that the Unfinished USA Tour 2025 is being conducted through a US-based event agency operating under fully transparent contractual terms.”

