Badshahs team issues clarification on Dallas event after FWICE letter

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 18 (ANI): Rapper Badshah's team has issued a clarification following concerns raised by FWICE over his upcoming show in Dallas being allegedly sponsored by a Pakistani company

Recently, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) wrote an official letter to Badshah, seeking clarification regarding the Dallas leg of Badshah's much-anticipated Unfinished USA Tour 2025, scheduled for September.

"Dear Mr. Badshah, It has come to our attention that you are scheduled to perform in an upcoming event Badshah Un-Finished Tour at the Curtis Culwell Centre in Dallas, USA, on the 19th of Sept 2025 which is reportedly being sponsored by 3Sixty Shows, a company owned and operated by Pakistani nationals," the letter read.

Now, on Monday, Badshah's management issued a statement firmly rejecting any such association.

"Badshah and his management team unequivocally confirm that the Unfinished USA Tour 2025 is being conducted through a U.S.-based event agency operating under fully transparent contractual terms. The tour is exclusively managed by Manish Sood of Intense Entertainment, who acts as the sole promoter and point of contact, handling all operational aspects including venue bookings, sponsorships, accommodations, and logistics. Badshah remains steadfast in his mission to use music as a bridge for cultural exchange and unity, ensuring his work remains entirely independent of geopolitical influences."

Also, Badshah's legal team issued a detailed clarification to FWICE on August 16, 2025. "The artist is not privy to nor involved in any financial arrangements beyond those explicitly outlined in his performance contract. In a commitment to transparency, Badshah's legal counsel has provided comprehensive clarification to FWICE on 16th August 2025, reaffirming his professional integrity and allowing him to dedicate his full attention to his artistic endeavors. This statement underscores Badshah's dedication to maintaining ethical standards while continuing to inspire global audiences through his music," the statement read.

Intense Entertainment, the tour promoter, also addressed the issue, confirming the Dallas venue was secured under their company's name.

They said, "To ensure seamless execution, we have enlisted the support of 3Sixty Shows--a U.S.-based event management firm owned and led by President and CEO Chloe Jones--to assist with marketing and on-ground logistics. All venue bookings, hotel reservations, flight arrangements, and ancillary logistics for the tour have been coordinated directly through Intense Entertainment, in strict compliance with local regulations and industry best practices."

"We remain fully committed to transparency and cooperation with FWICE to address any concerns and ensure the integrity of our events," the promoters added.