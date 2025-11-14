'Badtameezi mat karo’: Jaya Bachchan scolds paparazzi at Mumbai event. Videos go viral

Actor-MP Jaya Bachchan’s uneasy equation with the Mumbai paparazzi resurfaced on Thursday evening at an Abu Jani–Sandeep Khosla fashion show in Mumbai. Jaya Bachchan arrived at the event with her daughter, Shweta Bachchan, and was immediately surrounded by photographers rushing in for close-up shots. Irritated by the noise and commotion, she shot back with a stern “Enough, move,” prompting Shweta to guide her inside.

In another widely shared video from the event, Jaya Bachchan is heard reprimanding photographers: “Aap log photo lo, badtameezi mat karo. Chup raho, munh band rakho, photo lo. Upar se comments karte rahte ho.”

Watch the viral video here:

This is far from her first confrontation with the paparazzi. Over the years, the veteran actor has made no secret of her discomfort when shutterbugs or fans get too close.

She previously spoke about this on granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda’s podcast, expressing her dislike for intrusive photography. “I hate it. I despise it. I despise the people who interfere in your personal life and fill their stomachs by selling those products,” she said, adding that she often asks them, “Aapko sharam nahi aati hai?”

See the video here:

In another older viral clip, after a paparazzo tripped while trying to photograph her, she remarked, “Serves you right. I hope you double up and fall.”

There have been lighter moments too. During this year’s Durga Puja celebrations at the Mukerjis’ pandal, Kajol playfully coaxed Jaya Bachchan into posing for a solo picture. When the photographers cheered, Jaya Bachchan broke into laughter, with Kajol teasing her to “say thank you.”