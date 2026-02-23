BAFTA 2026 list of winners: 'One Battle After Another' dominates with 6 wins, Robert Aramayo beats Hollywood bigwigs

BAFTA award winners are making headlines after a select committee of 8,500 members of the UK academy of industry professionals zeroed upon the best national and foreign films of 2025 on 22 February 2026. The 79th edition of British Academy of Film and Television Arts awards took place at the Royal Festival Hall within London's Southbank Centre.

The star studded event was attended by Prince of Wales, William, and Princess of Wales, Catherine, in addition to scores of Hollywood stars and British celebrities. Paul Thomas Anderson’s politically charged thriller “One Battle After Another" proved to be a showstopper. Based on a group of revolutionaries in chaotic conflict with the state, it claimed highest BAFTA awards this year.

British actor Robert Aramayo beat Hollywood bigwigs to secure leading actor award while Jessie Buckley claimed the best actress prize for playing wife of William Shakespeare in “Hamnet.” The 36-yer-old became the first Irish performer to win a best actress prize at BAFTAs for plying grieving mother Agnes Hathaway.

BAFTA 2026 full list of winners As BAFTA winners celebrate their win, let's find discover the full list of best movies and shows that stood out and dazzled the night.

1. ‘One Battle After Another’ secured 6 wins — Best Film, Director (Paul Thomas Anderson), Cinematography, Editing, Supporting Actor (Sean Penn), Adapted Screenplay.

2. ‘Sinners’ secured 3 wins: Original Screenplay (Ryan Coogler, first Black winner), Original Score, Supporting Actress (Wunmi Mosaku).

3. 'I Swear' secured 2 wins — Leading Actor (Robert Aramayo), Casting. Upset beat DiCaprio, Chalamet, Hawke, Jordan. Tearful Aramayo

4. ‘Hamnet’ secured 2 wins — Outstanding British Film, Leading Actress (Jessie Buckley, first Irish woman).

5. ‘Zootopia 2’ — Best Animated Film

6. ‘Frankenstein’ — Costume Design, Production Design, Makeup & Hair (Guillermo del Toro).

7. ‘Sentimental Value’ — Film Not in English Language (Joachim Trier)

8. 'Mr Nobody Against Putin' — Best Documentary

9. ‘My Father’s Shadow’ — Outstanding Debut (Akinola Davies Jr)

10. Donna Langley — The UK-born chairwoman of NBCUniversal Entertainment, was honoured with the British Academy’s highest honour, the BAFTA fellowship. Prince William presented the award for the first time to Hollywood studio chief.