BAFTA Awards 2026: When and where to watch the ceremony featuring Alia Bhatt as presenter

Leonardo DiCaprio's “One Battle After Another” and blues-steeped Southern Gothic vampire thriller “Sinners” are among the lead contenders for the British Academy Film Awards, aka BAFTA Awards 2026. Celebrating the best talents across films and television, this year's 79th edition of the British Academy Film Awards will see the Shakespearean family tragedy “Hamnet” in the race for best picture.

Organised by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, the BAFTA Awards is often said to hint at who will win at Hollywood’s Academy Awards.

BAFTA Awards 2026 This year, “One Battle” secured 14 nominations, including best picture and multiple acting nods for its cast. “Sinners” fetched 13, while “Hamnet” and “Marty Supreme” have been nominated across 11 categories each.

Guillermo del Toro’s “Frankenstein” and the Norwegian family drama “ Sentimental Value” each got eight nods.

The star-studded event is likely to see Emma Stone, Cillian Murphy, Glenn Close and Ethan Hawke among others on the red carpet outside London’s Royal Festival Hall, where the ceremony will take place.

When and where to watch BAFTA Awards 2026 in India The BAFTA Awards 2026 will be held on Sunday, 22 February 2026.

In India, viewers will be able to catch the awards show, which will be available to watch live on SonyLIV and BAFTA’s official YouTube channel. While the London event will kick off at 7 pm GMT, Indian fans can stream it at 12:30 am IST on 23 February.

This year's event will be hosted by Scottish actor Alan Cumming, replacing David Tennant from 2024 and 2025.

Alia Bhatt at BAFTA Awards This year, Alia Bhatt will be among the presenters of the season. She will be joining other presenters like Aaron Pierre, Aimee Lou Wood, Alicia Vikander, Bryan Cranston, Cillian Murphy, David Jonsson, Delroy Lindo, Emily Watson, Erin Doherty, Ethan Hawke, Gillian Anderson, Glenn Close, Hannah Waddingham, Karen Gillan, Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, Kerry Washington, Little Simz, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mia McKenna-Bruce, Michael B. Jordan, Miles Caton, Milly Alcock, Minnie Driver, Monica Bellucci, Noah Jupe, Olivia Cooke, Patrick Dempsey, Regé-Jean Page, Riz Ahmed, Sadie Sink, Stellan Skarsgård, Stormzy and Warwick Davis.

BAFTA Awards 2026 key nominations The BAFTA best film nominees include “One Battle After Another,” “Hamnet,” “Marty Supreme,” “Sinners”, and “Sentimental Value.” The BAFTAs also have a separate category for best British film. “The Ballad of Wallis Island,” “Pillion,” “I Swear” and “Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy" are among the nominations in the category.

Other contenders are Paul Thomas Anderson for “One Battle,” Josh Safdie for “Marty Supreme,” Ryan Coogler for “Sinners,” Yorgos Lanthimos for dystopian tragicomedy “Bugonia,” Joachim Trier for “Sentimental Value” and Zhao for “Hamnet.” Zhao might make history as the first female director to win two BAFTAs if she wins. Previously, she won for “Nomadland.”

Best leading actor nominees include Timothée Chalamet for “Marty Supreme,” Leonardo DiCaprio for “One Battle After Another,” Ethan Hawke for Broadway biopic “Blue Moon,” Michael B. Jordan for “Sinners,” Jesse Plemons for “Bugonia” and Robert Aramayo for “I Swear.”

Among the leading actress category, Jessie Buckley for “Hamnet" will be competing against Rose Byrne for “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You,” Kate Hudson for “Song Sung Blue,” Chase Infiniti for “One Battle After Another,” Renate Reinsve for “Sentimental Value” and Emma Stone for “Bugonia.”

“One Battle” actors Teyana Taylor, Benicio del Toro and Sean Penn are also nominated for supporting roles.