BAFTA Film Awards 2026: Alia Bhatt turns heads in shimmering Gucci gown

London [UK], February 23 (ANI): Actor Alia Bhatt made a stunning debut at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards 2026 as a presentor, leaving fans in awe if her graceful look.

The 'Raazi' actress, turned heads at the 79th BAFTA Awards, as she walked the red carpet in a silver gown that shimmered under the lights. She wore a custom outfit by Gucci, which she paired with a soft white fur shawl that added a classic touch to her look.

Alia chose a silver sequined gown with a high neckline and a clean, fitted shape. The outfit followed her frame smoothly, while the backless design added a modern feel. She draped a white fur stole over her arms, which gave the look a calm, old-fashioned charm.

Apart from her outfit, the actress kept her styling simple. She opted for small drop earrings and went for soft makeup with a natural glow. Her hair was styled in gentle curls with a center part, keeping the focus on the dress. The overall look stayed elegant and easy on the eyes. With light jewelry and simple beauty choices, Alia showed that a clean style can still make a strong impact.

Meanwhile, the BAFTA Awards, hosted by Alan Cumming, will go live on February 22 at around 7 pm GMT and will stream in India from around 12:30 am IST on February 23. Alia Bhatt, Farhan Akhtar, and Ritesh Sidhwani are representing Indian cinema at the event, which celebrates the best feature-length films and documentaries of any nationality that were screened at British cinemas in 2025. Priyanka Chopra Jonas made history in 2021 as the first Indian actress to present an award at the 74th British Academy Film Awards.

BAFTA will stream at Lionsgate Play.