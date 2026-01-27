BAFTA film awards: ‘One Battle After Another’ bags 14 nominations, Farhan Akhtar-backed Boong too nominated - Full list

The nominations for the 79th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) 2026 were announced on Tuesday, 27 January, by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts. The action-packed political satire ‘One Battle After Another’ led the field with 14 nominations, making it the most recognised film in this year’s BAFTA race.
The tally of 14 nominations is significant. It puts ‘One Battle After Another’ just two short of the all-time BAFTA nominations record and on a par with films such as ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’, ‘Atonement’, ‘The King’s Speech’, and ‘Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon’.
Close behind was Ryan Coogler’s historical horror ‘Sinners’ with 13 nominations, the most ever for a film by a Black director in BAFTA history. Other leading films in this year’s awards season include ‘Hamnet’ and ‘Marty Supreme’, which both earned 11 nominations.
The ceremony will be held on 22 February at London’s Royal Festival Hall, with actor and presenter Alan Cumming hosting.
Below is the full list of nominations, as announced by BAFTA.
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sentimental Value
Sinners
28 Years Later
The Ballad of Wallis Island
Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
Die My Love
H Is for Hawk
Hamnet
I Swear
Mr Burton
Pillion
Steve
The Ceremony – Jack King (director, writer), Hollie Bryan (producer), Lucy Meer (producer)
My Father’s Shadow – Akinola Davies Jr (director), Wale Davies (writer)
Pillion – Harry Lighton (director, writer)
A Want in Her – Myrid Carten (director)
Wasteman – Cal McMau (director), Hunter Andrews (writer), Eoin Doran (writer)
It Was Just an Accident
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sirāt
The Voice of Hind Rajab
2000 Meters to Andriivka
Apocalypse in the Tropics
Cover-Up
Mr Nobody Against Putin
The Perfect Neighbor
Elio
Little Amélie
Zootropolis 2
Arco
Boong
Lilo & Stitch
Zootropolis 2
Bugonia – Yorgos Lanthimos
Hamnet – Chloé Zhao
Marty Supreme – Josh Safdie
One Battle After Another – Paul Thomas Anderson
Sentimental Value – Joachim Trier
Sinners – Ryan Coogler
I Swear – Kirk Jones
Marty Supreme – Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie
The Secret Agent – Kleber Mendonça Filho
Sentimental Value – Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier
Sinners – Ryan Coogler
The Ballad of Wallis Island – Tom Basden, Tim Key
Bugonia – Will Tracy
Hamnet – Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell
One Battle After Another – Paul Thomas Anderson
Pillion – Harry Lighton
Jessie Buckley – Hamnet
Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another
Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value
Emma Stone – Bugonia
Robert Aramayo – I Swear
Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon
Michael B Jordan – Sinners
Jesse Plemons – Bugonia
Odessa A’zion – Marty Supreme
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value
Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners
Carey Mulligan – The Ballad of Wallis Island
Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another
Emily Watson – Hamnet
Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein
Paul Mescal – Hamnet
Peter Mullan – I Swear
Sean Penn – One Battle After Another
Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value
I Swear
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Frankenstein
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Train Dreams
F1
A House of Dynamite
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Sinners
Wicked: For Good
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Sinners
Wicked: For Good
Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
F1
Frankenstein
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Warfare
Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
Frankenstein
How to Train Your Dragon
The Lost Bus
Cardboard
Solstice
Two Black Boys in Paradise
Magid / Zafar
Nostalgie
Terence
This Is Endometriosis
Welcome Home Freckles
Robert Aramayo
Miles Caton
Chase Infiniti
Archie Madekwe
Posy Sterling
The Manipuri-language film Boong, produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment, was nominated in the Best Children’s and Family Film category this year. ‘Boong’ is a coming-of-age story about a young boy from Manipur who believes the greatest gift for his mother would be bringing his father home.
The film premiered at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival and was previously highlighted at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.
The 2026 BAFTA Film Awards ceremony will take place on 22 February at London’s Royal Festival Hall, with Alan Cumming hosting the event.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.