BAFTA film awards: ‘One Battle After Another’ bags 14 nominations, Farhan Akhtar-backed Boong too nominated - Full list

The nominations for the 79th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) 2026 were announced on Tuesday, 27 January, by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts. The action-packed political satire ‘One Battle After Another’ led the field with 14 nominations, making it the most recognised film in this year’s BAFTA race.

The tally of 14 nominations is significant. It puts ‘One Battle After Another’ just two short of the all-time BAFTA nominations record and on a par with films such as ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’, ‘Atonement’, ‘The King’s Speech’, and ‘Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon’.

Close behind was Ryan Coogler’s historical horror ‘Sinners’ with 13 nominations, the most ever for a film by a Black director in BAFTA history. Other leading films in this year’s awards season include ‘Hamnet’ and ‘Marty Supreme’, which both earned 11 nominations.

The ceremony will be held on 22 February at London’s Royal Festival Hall, with actor and presenter Alan Cumming hosting.

Below is the full list of nominations, as announced by BAFTA.

BAFTA Award Nominations 2026 Best film Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Outstanding British film 28 Years Later

The Ballad of Wallis Island

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

Die My Love

H Is for Hawk

Hamnet

I Swear

Mr Burton

Pillion

Steve

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer The Ceremony – Jack King (director, writer), Hollie Bryan (producer), Lucy Meer (producer)

My Father’s Shadow – Akinola Davies Jr (director), Wale Davies (writer)

Pillion – Harry Lighton (director, writer)

A Want in Her – Myrid Carten (director)

Wasteman – Cal McMau (director), Hunter Andrews (writer), Eoin Doran (writer)

Best film not in the English language It Was Just an Accident

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sirāt

The Voice of Hind Rajab

Best documentary 2000 Meters to Andriivka

Apocalypse in the Tropics

Cover-Up

Mr Nobody Against Putin

The Perfect Neighbor

Best animated film Elio

Little Amélie

Zootropolis 2

Best children’s and family film Arco

Boong

Lilo & Stitch

Zootropolis 2

Best director Bugonia – Yorgos Lanthimos

Hamnet – Chloé Zhao

Marty Supreme – Josh Safdie

One Battle After Another – Paul Thomas Anderson

Sentimental Value – Joachim Trier

Sinners – Ryan Coogler

Best original screenplay I Swear – Kirk Jones

Marty Supreme – Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie

The Secret Agent – Kleber Mendonça Filho

Sentimental Value – Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier

Sinners – Ryan Coogler

Best adapted screenplay The Ballad of Wallis Island – Tom Basden, Tim Key

Bugonia – Will Tracy

Hamnet – Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell

One Battle After Another – Paul Thomas Anderson

Pillion – Harry Lighton

Best leading actress Jessie Buckley – Hamnet

Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another

Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value

Emma Stone – Bugonia

Best leading actor Robert Aramayo – I Swear

Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon

Michael B Jordan – Sinners

Jesse Plemons – Bugonia

Best supporting actress Odessa A’zion – Marty Supreme

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value

Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners

Carey Mulligan – The Ballad of Wallis Island

Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another

Emily Watson – Hamnet

Best supporting actor Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein

Paul Mescal – Hamnet

Peter Mullan – I Swear

Sean Penn – One Battle After Another

Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value

Best casting I Swear

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Best cinematography Frankenstein

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Train Dreams

Best editing F1

A House of Dynamite

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Best costume design Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Wicked: For Good

Best make up & hair Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Wicked: For Good

Best original score Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Best production design Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Best sound F1

Frankenstein

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Warfare

Best special visual effects Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

Frankenstein

How to Train Your Dragon

The Lost Bus

Best British short animation Cardboard

Solstice

Two Black Boys in Paradise

Best British short film Magid / Zafar

Nostalgie

Terence

This Is Endometriosis

Welcome Home Freckles

EE Rising Star award (voted for by the public) Robert Aramayo

Miles Caton

Chase Infiniti

Archie Madekwe

Posy Sterling

Farhan Akhtar backed Manipuri film Boong gets recognition The Manipuri-language film Boong, produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment, was nominated in the Best Children’s and Family Film category this year. ‘Boong’ is a coming-of-age story about a young boy from Manipur who believes the greatest gift for his mother would be bringing his father home.

The film premiered at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival and was previously highlighted at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

