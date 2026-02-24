BAFTA issues apology to Michael B. Jordan, Delroy Lindo over N-word outburst during ceremony

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has issued a formal apology to actors Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo following an incident during this year’s BAFTA Film Awards ceremony in which an offensive racial slur was heard in the auditorium.

BAFTA apologises to Michael B Jordan and Delroy Lindo In a statement released on Monday, the organisation said it took “full responsibility” for placing guests in what it described as “a very difficult situation” and apologised to everyone affected. The apology came after controversy surrounding a verbal outburst during the live event, which occurred while Jordan and Lindo were on stage presenting.

According to BAFTA, the incident involved guest John Davidson MBE, an executive producer nominated for the film I Swear, who lives with Tourette Syndrome — a neurological condition that can cause involuntary vocal and physical tics. Organisers said audience members had been informed before the ceremony that Davidson might produce involuntary sounds or strong language during the event.

The moment was addressed on the night itself by host Alan Cumming, who thanked the audience for its understanding and apologised if offence had been caused. However, criticism later emerged online, including from production designer Hannah Beachler, who described the on-stage response as insufficient.

The situation intensified when the BBC included the slur in its tape-delayed broadcast of the ceremony. The broadcaster later apologised and removed the programme from its iPlayer streaming service following backlash.

BAFTA said it wanted to “apologise unreservedly” to Jordan and Lindo, adding: “We would like to thank Michael and Delroy for their incredible dignity and professionalism.” The organisation also praised Davidson for choosing to leave the ceremony midway through, describing his actions as considerate toward others attending the event.

The awards body released the following full statement:

At the BAFTA Film Awards last night our guests heard very offensive language that carries incomparable trauma and pain for so many. We want to acknowledge the harm this has caused, address what happened and apologise to all.

One of our guests, John Davidson MBE, has Tourette Syndrome and has devoted his life to educating and campaigning for better understanding of this condition. Tourette Syndrome causes involuntary verbal tics, that the individual has no control over. Such tics are in no way a reflection of an individual’s beliefs and are not intentional. John Davidson is an executive producer of the BAFTA nominated film, I Swear, which is based on his life experience.

We take the duty of care to all our guests very seriously and start from a position of inclusion. We took measures to make those in attendance aware of the tics, announcing to the audience before the ceremony began, and throughout, that John was in the room and that they may hear strong language, involuntary noises or movements during the ceremony.

Early in the ceremony a loud tic in the form of a profoundly offensive term was heard by many people in the room. Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were on stage at the time, and we apologise unreservedly to them, and to all those impacted. We would like to thank Michael and Delroy for their incredible dignity and professionalism.

During the ceremony, John chose to leave the auditorium and watch the rest of the ceremony from a screen, and we would like to thank him for his dignity and consideration of others, on what should have been a night of celebration for him.

We take full responsibility for putting our guests in a very difficult situation and we apologise to all. We will learn from this, and keep inclusion at the core of all we do, maintaining our belief in film and storytelling as a critical conduit for compassion and empathy.