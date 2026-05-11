BAFTA TV Awards 2026: Adolescence emerges as the night’s biggest winner – See FULL winners list here

The 2026 BAFTA Television Awards crowned Adolescence as the night’s standout winner, with major victories across acting and drama categories as Britain’s biggest television honours celebrated the year’s best programmes.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Updated11 May 2026, 01:49 AM IST
The 2026 BAFTA Television Awards delivered a strong showing for British drama, with Adolescence emerging as the biggest winner.
The 2026 BAFTA Television Awards delivered a strong showing for British drama, with Adolescence emerging as the biggest winner.(Netflix)

The 2026 BAFTA Television Awards, held at London’s Royal Festival Hall on Sunday evening, saw Netflix drama Adolescence dominate the ceremony, securing some of the night’s most prestigious honours and underlining its status as one of the year’s defining television successes.

BAFTA TV 2026 Awards Full Winners List

Hosted by comedian Greg Davies, the annual event brought together leading names from across British television to celebrate achievements in drama, comedy, factual programming and entertainment.

The four-part limited drama emerged as the evening’s standout production, winning Best Limited Drama while also delivering major acting victories for Stephen Graham, Owen Cooper and Christine Tremarco. The series, widely praised for its gripping storytelling and technical execution, has steadily built momentum throughout awards season.

International productions also featured prominently, with Apple TV+’s The Studio taking Best International Series. Documentary and factual programming were strongly represented, with Gaza: Doctors Under Attack and Grenfell: Uncovered among the major winners.

Also Read | Adolescence star Stephen Graham lost his Golden Globe trophy after ceremony, finds it days later

Best Drama Series: Code of Silence (ITV1)

Best Limited Drama: Adolescence (Netflix)

Best Leading Actor: Stephen Graham (Adolescence)

Best Leading Actress: Narges Rashidi (Prisoner 951)

Best Supporting Actor: Owen Cooper (Adolescence)

Best Supporting Actress: Christine Tremarco (Adolescence)

Best Scripted Comedy: Amandaland (BBC One)

Best Male Performance in a Comedy: Steve Coogan (How Are You? It’s Alan Partridge)

Best Female Performance in a Comedy: Katherine Parkinson (Here We Go)

Best International Series: The Studio (Apple TV+)

Best Entertainment Programme: Last One Laughing UK (Prime Video)

Best Entertainment Performance: Bob Mortimer (Last One Laughing UK)

Best Reality Programme: The Celebrity Traitors

Best Current Affairs: Gaza: Doctors Under Attack

Best Factual Series: See No Evil

Best Single Documentary: Grenfell: Uncovered

Best Factual Documentary: Simon Schama’s The Road to Auschwitz

Best Soap & Continuing Drama: EastEnders

Best Daytime Programme: Scam Interceptors

Best Children’s Scripted: Crongton

Special Award: Simone Pennant MBE

Also Read | Owen Cooper net worth: 15-year-old youngest actor to win Emmy is worth ₹6 cr

The results cemented Adolescence as the defining television drama of the year, while also recognising a broad range of productions that shaped British television over the past twelve months. The awards were broadcast live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from London’s Southbank Centre.

About the Author

Trisha Bhattacharya

Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

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