BAFTA TV Awards 2026: Adolescence emerges as the night’s biggest winner – See FULL winners list here

The 2026 BAFTA Television Awards, held at London’s Royal Festival Hall on Sunday evening, saw Netflix drama Adolescence dominate the ceremony, securing some of the night’s most prestigious honours and underlining its status as one of the year’s defining television successes.
Hosted by comedian Greg Davies, the annual event brought together leading names from across British television to celebrate achievements in drama, comedy, factual programming and entertainment.
The four-part limited drama emerged as the evening’s standout production, winning Best Limited Drama while also delivering major acting victories for Stephen Graham, Owen Cooper and Christine Tremarco. The series, widely praised for its gripping storytelling and technical execution, has steadily built momentum throughout awards season.
International productions also featured prominently, with Apple TV+’s The Studio taking Best International Series. Documentary and factual programming were strongly represented, with Gaza: Doctors Under Attack and Grenfell: Uncovered among the major winners.
Best Drama Series: Code of Silence (ITV1)
Best Limited Drama: Adolescence (Netflix)
Best Leading Actor: Stephen Graham (Adolescence)
Best Leading Actress: Narges Rashidi (Prisoner 951)
Best Supporting Actor: Owen Cooper (Adolescence)
Best Supporting Actress: Christine Tremarco (Adolescence)
Best Scripted Comedy: Amandaland (BBC One)
Best Male Performance in a Comedy: Steve Coogan (How Are You? It’s Alan Partridge)
Best Female Performance in a Comedy: Katherine Parkinson (Here We Go)
Best International Series: The Studio (Apple TV+)
Best Entertainment Programme: Last One Laughing UK (Prime Video)
Best Entertainment Performance: Bob Mortimer (Last One Laughing UK)
Best Reality Programme: The Celebrity Traitors
Best Current Affairs: Gaza: Doctors Under Attack
Best Factual Series: See No Evil
Best Single Documentary: Grenfell: Uncovered
Best Factual Documentary: Simon Schama’s The Road to Auschwitz
Best Soap & Continuing Drama: EastEnders
Best Daytime Programme: Scam Interceptors
Best Children’s Scripted: Crongton
Special Award: Simone Pennant MBE
The results cemented Adolescence as the defining television drama of the year, while also recognising a broad range of productions that shaped British television over the past twelve months. The awards were broadcast live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from London’s Southbank Centre.