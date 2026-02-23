‘Tourette’s syndrome is a disability’: BAFTA Host Alan Cumming tells audience after guest’s racial slurs; BBC apologises

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts ceremony saw an unusual moment on Sunday when host Alan Cumming addressed the audience after repeated involuntary vocal outbursts from Tourette’s campaigner John Davidson, an invited guest and the real-life inspiration behind the BAFTA-nominated film I Swear.

Davidson, who was diagnosed with Tourette’s syndrome at the age of 25 after experiencing symptoms since childhood, has tics that include sudden vocal expressions and involuntary swearing.

During the ceremony, several outbursts were audible in the auditorium. These included phrases shouted during an opening speech by BAFTA chair Sara Putt and later while the team behind the film Boong accepted the award for best children’s and family film.

Another outburst occurred when Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo presented the award for best visual effects to Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Addressing attendees — including Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales — Cumming clarified that the interruptions were linked to Davidson’s medical condition.

“You may have noticed some strong language in the background. This can be part of how Tourette’s syndrome shows up for some people as the film explores that experience,” Cumming told the audience. “Thanks for your understanding and helping create a respectful space for everyone.”

Later, he added: “Tourette’s Syndrome is a disability and the tics you’ve heard tonight are involuntary, which means the person who has Tourette’s Syndrome has no control over their language. We apologize if you are offended tonight.”

The BBC also issued an apology after a racial slur was aired during the awards ceremony, prompting complaints from viewers.

Davidson leaves auditorium during second half The outbursts were no longer heard after the interval. Reports indicated Davidson left voluntarily and was not asked to exit the venue. Variety, citing sources, said he attended as an invited guest.

Before the ceremony began, the floor manager had already informed the audience about Davidson’s condition and cautioned that involuntary sounds or movements might occur.

The ceremony was broadcast with a delay on BBC One in the UK and on E! in the United States.

Film I Swear brings Davidson’s story to screen The film I Swear stars Robert Aramayo as Davidson and explores his life at age 25 following his appearance in the BBC documentary John’s Not Mad, which helped introduce Tourette’s syndrome to a wider audience.

The project was written, produced and directed by Kirk Jones and earned multiple nominations, including best leading actor for Aramayo and best supporting actor for Peter Mullan. The film also won the BAFTA for casting and is nominated for outstanding British film.

Aramayo, who also received the EE Rising Star award, praised Davidson during his acceptance speech: “John Davidson is the most remarkable man I ever met. He’s so forthcoming with education and he believes there should be still so much more we need to learn about Tourette’s. Especially, I just want to say for people who are living with Tourette’s it’s the buzz around them that helped define what their experience is so, to quote the film, ‘They need support and understanding.'”