Watch: Harnaaz Sandhu steals the show as Tiger Shroff grooves to Baaghi 4 new song, social media reacts, ‘stunning’

The music video of Bahli Sohni from Baaghi 4 has it all: star power, sizzling chemistry and chart-ready beats. Tiger Shroff and Harnaaz Sandhu, making a glam debut, light up the screen with sleek moves and magnetic energy.

This is Tiger Shroff’s return to Bollywood after Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in 2024. He also had a cameo appearance last year in Singham Again.

This marks the Bollywood debut of Kannada director A. Harsha. This is Harnaz Sandhu’s first Hindi film as well. She earlier worked in two Punjabi films, Yaara Diyan Poon Baran and Bai Ji Kuttan Ge.

The new Bollywood track is a vibrant Punjabi-Hindi number packed with energy. Its video mixes colourful neon lights, bold sets and sparkling visuals that give it a festive, high-budget feel.

The choreography by Farah Khan uses quick cuts and large group moves. Tiger Shroff delivers his trademark acrobatic style with power and grace. Harnaaz Sandhu, Miss Universe 2021, adds charm and elegance. Together, their pairing brings glamour and freshness to the screen.

The song is composed by Mani Moudgill and Badshah. The vocals are by Mani Moudgill, Badshah and Nikhita Gandhi.

Social media reactions The release of Bahli Sohni from Baaghi 4 has set the YouTube comment section buzzing with excitement. Fans showered praise on Tiger Shroff, calling his dance moves “next level”. Some predict that he will “rule Bollywood.”

Badshah’s lyrics also stood out, with fans calling them “genius” and “killer”. Several picked up on his “Red and Blue” reference, linking it to his earlier album.

Harnaaz Sandhu drew admiration for her stunning screen presence. Fans noted how she silenced critics who had trolled her. They are calling her appearance “absolutely marvellous”. Many celebrated her Bollywood debut as “powerful”.

“After gaining weight, Harnaaz faced a lot of trolling, but just look at her now—absolutely stunning. This is a powerful slap in the face to all those critics. After all, she’s Miss Universe,” wrote one Bollywood fan.

“What a fabulous appearance for Harnaaz Sandhu. Absolutely marvellous performance in her first,” commented another.

“Harnaaz is fire. From being bullied for her weight gain to now, everyone obsessing over her body,” came from another.

Another posted, “This combo is fire! Tiger, Harnaaz & Badshah together — full on dhamaka.”

Some fans even declared the song a guaranteed chart-topper. The Baaghi 4 release date has been set for September 5.

The interest in “Baaghi 4” was sky-high on August 21-22 on Google India: