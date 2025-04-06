Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2: Salman Khan working with Kabir Khan and RRR writer?

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is reportedly reuniting with Kabir Khan and writer KV Vijayendra Prasad for the sequel to one of the most loved movies in Indian cinema -- Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

The 2015 movie won a National Film Award for providing ‘Wholesome Entertainment’ at the 63rd National Film Awards. It also emerged as a major commercial success at the box office and was the highest-grossing Indian film at the time.

Currently, Bajrangi Bhaijaan is the ninth highest-grossing Indian film worldwide.

According to a 2023 Pinkvilla report, Salman was in talks with RRR writer Vijayendra Prasad for Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2, which he confirmed at the movie's launch.

However, the latest Pinkvilla report claims that Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 has actively entered the development stage.

The Pinkvilla report said Salman Khan's meeting with Vijayendra Prasad took place in Mumbai earlier in the week with the intention of bringing Bajrangi Bhaijaan back on the screen with a lot of honesty.

Pinkvilla, citing an independent source, said, Salman Khan met V Vijayendra Prasad a couple of days back. “They have come up with an idea and discussions are on that could be for Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2.”

The source added that V Vijayendra Prasad and director Kabir Khan may collaborate for Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2; “the trio is coming together.”

However, the report said nothing has been finalized yet.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 The original Bajrangi Bhaijaan movie, which chronicled the narrative of Pawan and Munni, became a hit among viewers, domestically and internationally.

Since the movie had such an impact, Bajrangi Bhaijaan fans are eager to see how its sequel would pan out and what direction the team would take for its second part.

About V Vijayendra Prasad V Vijayendra Prasad is one of the most successful screenwriters in Indian Cinema. He is the only writer to have contributed to multiple blockbusters in India.

His notable works include the Baahubali franchise (2015–2017), Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015), and RRR (2022).