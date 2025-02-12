Abhinav Arora, popularly known as ‘Bal Sant’, recently visited the Maha Kumbh Mela in 2025 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. In a video shared on his social media platform, Abhinav describes the spiritual journey he experienced while holding a black bag from the luxury brand Christian Dior.

The bag costs around ₹3.1 lakh in India, which is available in black and grey shades. Abhinav's bag was black in colour on canvas material with the signature diamond print.

The official website of Christian Dior describes this bag as “black coated cotton canvas with CD diamond print and black smooth calfskin.”

Abhinav Arora is a popular social media influencer with over one million followers. He posts content on Hindutva lessons and Lord Krishna's teachings.

In the video shared, Abhinav expresses his excitement over taking a dip at Triveni Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and Saraswati, on the occasion of Magh Purnima, which marks the end of the month-long Magha Snan, or ritual bathing.

He remains popular due to his statements and actions. Last year, Abhinav lashed out at trollers and said he was unable to attend school because of the trolling and cyberbullying he was going through.

In an interview with ANI, Abhinav spoke about his struggles with the trolls, adding that he only goes to school to write exams.

"I go to school. I believe both school and spiritual education is necessary. I am in class 5. Currently, I am not going to school due to trolling. Yes, I went to take exams, but because of the trollers, I cannot go to school," Abhinav told ANI.

Tarun Raj Arora, Abhinav's father, said that his son wants to go to 'Gurukul' and cannot do so over "controversies."