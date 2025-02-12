Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
Next Story
Business News/ Entertainment / 'Bal Sant’ Abhinav Arora at Maha Kumbh - Did he carry a 3 lakh CHRISTIAN DIOR bag?

'Bal Sant’ Abhinav Arora at Maha Kumbh - Did he carry a ₹3 lakh CHRISTIAN DIOR bag?

Livemint

Abhinav Arora, known as 'Bal Sant', attended the 2025 Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, showcasing a luxury Dior bag worth over 3 lakh.

Abhinav Arora, a 10-year-old 'Bal Sant' was spotted carrying Dior bag at Maha Kumbh 2025.

Abhinav Arora, popularly known as ‘Bal Sant’, recently visited the Maha Kumbh Mela in 2025 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. In a video shared on his social media platform, Abhinav describes the spiritual journey he experienced while holding a black bag from the luxury brand Christian Dior.

The bag costs around 3.1 lakh in India, which is available in black and grey shades. Abhinav's bag was black in colour on canvas material with the signature diamond print.

The official website of Christian Dior describes this bag as “black coated cotton canvas with CD diamond print and black smooth calfskin."

Abhinav Arora is a popular social media influencer with over one million followers. He posts content on Hindutva lessons and Lord Krishna's teachings.

In the video shared, Abhinav expresses his excitement over taking a dip at Triveni Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and Saraswati, on the occasion of Magh Purnima, which marks the end of the month-long Magha Snan, or ritual bathing.

He remains popular due to his statements and actions. Last year, Abhinav lashed out at trollers and said he was unable to attend school because of the trolling and cyberbullying he was going through.

In an interview with ANI, Abhinav spoke about his struggles with the trolls, adding that he only goes to school to write exams.

"I go to school. I believe both school and spiritual education is necessary. I am in class 5. Currently, I am not going to school due to trolling. Yes, I went to take exams, but because of the trollers, I cannot go to school," Abhinav told ANI.

Tarun Raj Arora, Abhinav's father, said that his son wants to go to 'Gurukul' and cannot do so over "controversies."

"He goes to school, but, currently, due to controversies, he is taking spiritual education at home. He is a bright student. He believes that both school and spiritual education is necessary, although he wants to go to 'Gurukul'," Tarun Arora told ANI.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.