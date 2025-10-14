From soap operas to microdramas: TV’s old guard bets on India’s short-video boom
Summary
Legacy TV producers such as Balaji Telefilms and Magic Moments are reinventing themselves for the smartphone age, turning to microdramas and vertical videos to capture smartphone-hooked audiences.
As TV suffers a slow decline and audiences rush to dopamine-fuelled shortspan entertainment, makers of hit soap operas that dominated Indian entertainment are turning to microdramas and other short video and audio formats.
