‘Ballad of a Small Player’ trailer out: Colin Farrell races against time in Edward Berger's psychological thriller

The first teaser for ‘Ballad of the Small Player’, starring Colin Farrell, has been released, offering a dark and gripping glimpse into one of the year's most anticipated psychological thrillers.

Directed by Edward Berger (well-known for Oscar-winning ‘Conclave’), the film is adapted from Lawrence Osborne’s 2014 novel and follows Lord Doyle (Farrell), a troubled gambler hiding out in Macau.

Watch the trailer below:

Doyle spends his days on casino floors, drinking and betting away what little he has left—until he crosses paths with Dao Ming, a mysterious casino employee played by Fala Chen. She offers him a chance at redemption, though it soon becomes clear she has secrets of her own.

Also in pursuit is private investigator Cynthia Blithe, portrayed by Tilda Swinton, who is determined to confront Doyle with the truth he’s trying to escape. As the tension builds, the line between reality and illusion begins to blur, setting the stage for a haunting exploration of guilt, survival, and identity.

The teaser hints at a moody, noir-inspired atmosphere, with neon-lit cityscapes, tense casino scenes, and Farrell at the centre of it all—broken, desperate, and trying to outrun his past.

More about the film The film is written by Rowan Joffé and also features Deanie Ip and Alex Jennings in key roles. It is set to premiere at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival on September 9, as part of the prestigious Special Presentations section.

‘Ballad of the Small Player’ will have a limited theatrical release in the United States on October 15 and in the United Kingdom on October 17, before launching globally on Netflix on October 29.