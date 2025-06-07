'Ballerina' box office collection: Lionsgate’s John Wick spinoff with Ana de Armas may fall short of early $35M hopes

Lionsgate’s action-thriller Ballerina, a spinoff of the popular John Wick franchise, is off to a slower start than expected at the box office. Starring Ana de Armas in the lead role, the R-rated film is playing in 3,409 theatres across North America.

Initial forecasts had the film tracking for a strong debut of over $35 million just a few weeks ago. However, current estimates now place its opening in the mid-$20 million range, with some at Lionsgate still hoping it could stretch to $30 million by the end of the weekend.

Ballerina opens below expectations ‘From The World of John Wick: Ballerina’ stars Ana de Armas in the main role. However, even the film’s star-studded cast is unable to draw people to the theatres. Friday’s total, which includes $3.5 million from Thursday previews, came in just under $11 million—well below early expectations.

“There’s always concern when a film with great audience reactions doesn’t deliver at the box office,” said one distribution insider. “We need all the wins we can get.”

The film’s slower performance is especially notable considering the strength of the franchise and the star power of de Armas. R-rated titles often rely on stronger evening and weekend turnout, and there’s still a chance Ballerina could pick up momentum.

But it faces stiff competition, including Disney’s live-action ‘Lilo and Stitch’ remake, which is still drawing crowds in its third weekend. With that film continuing to hold steady, ‘Ballerina’ may not even top the weekend box office—a disappointment for what is arguably Lionsgate’s biggest franchise.

Despite the stumble, studio insiders remain hopeful that positive word-of-mouth and strong international performance could help the film recover in the coming weeks.

About ‘Ballerina’ Marketed as ‘ From The World of John Wick: Ballerina,’ the film is the fifth entry in the John Wick franchise and serves as a spin-off, set between the events of ‘John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum’ (2019) and ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ (2023). Directed by Len Wiseman and written by Shay Hatten, it features Ana de Armas in the lead role.