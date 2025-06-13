Ballerina Twitter review: Did Ana de Armas live up to the John Wick hype? Netizens say…

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina released, reuniting Ana De Armas with Keanu Reeves. The duo worked together in the actress' English film debut. The John Wick spin-off was released in India on Friday.

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina Twitter review Going by the early audience review X, formerly Twitter, Ballerina appears to have lived up to the hype.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, a user wrote, “What an incredible film — easily the best return to the John Wick universe. I’ve been excited for a long time to finally see a strong feminine touch in this world, and #Ballerina absolutely delivered. Ana de Armas didn’t just act… she set the screen on fire (sic).”

“Ballerina just gives you what you want. Just the coolest shit every 5 minutes, even after I assumed the John Wick movies left everything on the table with regards to inventive action scenes. This movie had everything I look for in a summer blockbuster. Tons of fun, I recommend (sic),” added another.

One user posted, “Saw @ballerinamovie for the second time. Really can't get over how amazing it is. Very rarely do I go see a movie multiple times in theatres. It's so good. Really recommend this. Plus I was really happy seeing @wwwbigbaldhead back on the big screen (sic).”

“What a film! Action sequences are top-notch & will blow your mind. The performances by cast is outstanding, adding depth & intensity to every scene. Highly recommended — but only for adults, as film carries ‘A’ rating for its mature content (sic),” wrote someone, praising the film but with a warning.

One more wrote, “Hello Ana De Armas. John Wick didn't come all this way for you to win him a fist fight!?? He had to show you who the boss is. Well a very interesting movie, loved every bit of it (sic).”

Ballerina from John Wick franchise Ballerina is directed by Len Wiseman and written by Shay Hatten. The film is the fifth installment in the John Wick franchise. Sidequel to the franchise, the film is set between John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019) and John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023).

It follows the story of Eve Macarro (Ana De Armas), a highly skilled assassin on a relentless quest for vengeance against those who destroyed her family.