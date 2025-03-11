Sikandar song Bam Bam Bhole: On Tuesday, Bollywood actor Salman Khan dropped a fresh song, Bam Bam Bhole. Right ahead of Holi, the song is perfect for the festival of colours. The teaser for the song was shared on Monday, offering a sneak peek of the song.

Sikandar song Bam Bam Bhole In the Bam Bam Bhole video, Salman Khan joins Rashmika Mandanna as they match steps. Set against a grand backdrop with numerous background dancers, the song exudes festive energy and celebration.

Bam Bam Bhole is sung by Shaan and Dev Negi. The music is lent by Pritam. Lyrics are penned by Sameer Anjaan. The song also includes rap by Shaikhspeare, Y-Ash and Husxain of Bombay Lokal. It also includes young rappers Bhimrao Jogu, Sarfaraz Shaikh, Faisal Ansari and Rudraj Shankar Naidu from The Dharavi Dream Project.

Sharing the song, Salman wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, “#BamBamBhole Song Out Now!”

Zohra Jabeen The first song from Sikandar, ‘Zohra Jabeen’, was released on March 4. Composed by Pritam and choreographed by Farah Khan, the song featured Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna.

Zohra Jabeen is sung by Nakash Aziz and Dev Negi, and the lyrics arewritten by Sameer and Danish Sabri.

About Sikandar Last month, Salman shared an intriguing teaser for his high-octane film. The one-minute and 21-second-long teaser introduced Salman's character, Sanjay, who is affectionately called Sikandar by his grandmother.

Salman showcased his full massy avatar in the teaser, packed with high-octane action sequences and punchy, ‘paisa-vasool’ dialogues.

“Kayde mein raho fayde mein rahoge” and “Insaaf nahi hisab karne aaya hun” are some of the one-liners Salman delivered with his trademark swag.

AR Murugadoss, renowned for his Tamil and Hindi blockbusters like Ghajini and Thuppakki, directed the film. Sajid Nadiadwala produced it, marking Salman Khan's reunion with him after their 2014 blockbuster Kick.