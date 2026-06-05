Bandar Box Office Collection Day 1: Bobby Deol's film starts slow, trails behind Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

Bandar Box Office Collection Day 1: Bobby Deol's just release crime thriller, Bandar is off to a weak start at the box office. The film is clashing with Varun Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai which also released on Friday.

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Bandar Box Office Collection Day 1 According to the early estimates of the film industry tracker Sacnilk, Bandar minted ₹12 lakh net on day 1 from early shows. The film secured fewer screened when compared with the Varun Dhawan-starrer. It was only screened across 647 shows.

The total India gross collection of Bandar is at ₹14 lakh.

Bandar vs Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Comparatively, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is taking the lead on opening day. David Dhawan's last directorial has collected about ₹2.30 crore net on Day 1 so far across 4,974 shows with an overall occupancy of 13%. In comparison, Bandar has managed to record only 7% occupancy.

The gap is also evident in terms of show count. Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai saw a wider release and has outperformed Bandar by nearly 19 times on day 1. While both films are yet to report final Day 1 figures, the early trend indicates that audiences might have preferred Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai over Bandar.

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The final figures will be revealed after the night shows.

About Bandar: Plot, trailer Directed by Anurag Kashyap, Bandar has been drawing attention for its unusual storyline. It also promises a heavy performance by Bobby Deol after the success of Animal.

Bandar is based on an ageing television star who is accused of rape by his former girlfriend. In the trailer, Bobby Deol was introduced as Samar Mehra, a fading television star who struggled with fame, loneliness and a flirtatious public image.

Samar's highly publicised life takes a turn after he connects with a woman on a dating app. Later, she accuses him of rape, blackmail and extortion.

While Samar claims that he is innocent, he blames it on the women. He maintains that the woman was a stalker. Amid the allegations, he gets pulled into a legal battle against what seemed to be a deeply corrupt system. So, who was lying and who was being framed? This forms the crux of the story.

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Watch trailer:

The film previously premiered in the Special Presentations section at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival on September 6, 2025. It also marks the first project between Bobby Deol and Anurag Kashyap.

Meet the cast, team Apart from Bobby Deol in the lead, the film also stars Sapna Pabbi, Sanya Malhotra, Saba Azad, Raj B Shetty, Jitendra Joshi, Riddhi Sen, Indrajith Sukumaran and Nagesh Bhonsle in key roles.

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The screenplay of Bandar is written by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee, who are best known for hits like Paatal Lok, Kohrra and Udta Punjab.

The film is produced by Nikhil Dwivedi's Saffron Magicworks and backed by Zee Studios.

Bandar released in theatres worldwide on June 5. It has opened to mostly positive reviews from critics. Many of them heaped praises on Bobby Del for his performance, while some even called it one of the best performances in his career.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.