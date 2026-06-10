Bandar Box Office Collection Day 6: Bobby Deol film struggles as it reaches ₹4 crore gross mark after six days

Director Anurag Kashyap's latest film Bandar, starring Bobby Deol in the lead role, has continued its theatrical run with modest earnings, collecting an estimated ₹3.92 crore gross in India by its sixth day at the box office.
According to the latest figures, the film added ₹0.14 crore in net collections on its sixth day, Wednesday, from 678 shows nationwide. The latest earnings take the film's total India net collection to ₹3.29 crore, while the total India gross collection stands at ₹3.92 crore. Final collections for the day are yet to be reported.
The film opened with ₹0.50 crore on its first Friday before witnessing significant growth over the weekend. Collections rose to ₹0.95 crore on Saturday and peaked at ₹1.00 crore on Sunday, benefiting from improved occupancy rates and weekend footfall.
However, the momentum proved difficult to sustain during the weekdays. Bandar earned ₹0.30 crore on Monday, followed by ₹0.40 crore on Tuesday. Wednesday's live figures suggest another decline in collections, reflecting a gradual reduction in audience turnout and a shrinking show count from 1,365 screenings on opening day to 678 by the sixth day.
Produced by Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner Saffron Magicworks, Bandar is written by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee. The film is inspired by a real-life incident and centres on Samar Mehra, an ageing television star portrayed by Bobby Deol, who faces allegations of rape made by his former girlfriend. The story explores the personal and professional fallout of the accusation and the scrutiny that follows.
The cast also includes Sanya Malhotra as Suhaani Mehra, Samar's sister; Sapna Pabbi as Gayatri, Samar's ex-girlfriend; Saba Azad as Khushi, Samar's girlfriend; Indrajith Sukumaran as Lijo; and Raj B. Shetty as Lizard Man. Jitendra Joshi also features in a supporting role.
Before its theatrical release, Bandar premiered in the Special Presentations programme at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival on 6 September 2025, where it was showcased among a selection of international and independent titles.
While the film managed a respectable opening weekend, its weekday trajectory indicates a challenging commercial run. With total India gross collections standing at ₹3.92 crore after six days, industry attention will now turn to whether the film can maintain momentum through the remainder of its first week and the upcoming weekend.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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