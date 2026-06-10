Subscribe

Bandar Box Office Collection Day 6: Bobby Deol film struggles as it reaches ₹4 crore gross mark after six days

Anurag Kashyap's Bobby Deol-starrer Bandar has collected 3.92 crore gross in India after six days, with the film showing a strong opening weekend before witnessing a sharp decline in weekday collections.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Updated10 Jun 2026, 08:11 PM IST
Bandar struggles at box office as Bobby Deol-led drama nears <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4 crore gross mark after six days.
Bandar struggles at box office as Bobby Deol-led drama nears ₹4 crore gross mark after six days.
AI Quick Read

Director Anurag Kashyap's latest film Bandar, starring Bobby Deol in the lead role, has continued its theatrical run with modest earnings, collecting an estimated 3.92 crore gross in India by its sixth day at the box office.

Bandar box office collection day 6

According to the latest figures, the film added 0.14 crore in net collections on its sixth day, Wednesday, from 678 shows nationwide. The latest earnings take the film's total India net collection to 3.29 crore, while the total India gross collection stands at 3.92 crore. Final collections for the day are yet to be reported.

Advertisement

The film opened with 0.50 crore on its first Friday before witnessing significant growth over the weekend. Collections rose to 0.95 crore on Saturday and peaked at 1.00 crore on Sunday, benefiting from improved occupancy rates and weekend footfall.

Advertisement

Also Read | Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai dominates Bandar at box office

However, the momentum proved difficult to sustain during the weekdays. Bandar earned 0.30 crore on Monday, followed by 0.40 crore on Tuesday. Wednesday's live figures suggest another decline in collections, reflecting a gradual reduction in audience turnout and a shrinking show count from 1,365 screenings on opening day to 678 by the sixth day.

More about Bandar

Produced by Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner Saffron Magicworks, Bandar is written by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee. The film is inspired by a real-life incident and centres on Samar Mehra, an ageing television star portrayed by Bobby Deol, who faces allegations of rape made by his former girlfriend. The story explores the personal and professional fallout of the accusation and the scrutiny that follows.

Advertisement

The cast also includes Sanya Malhotra as Suhaani Mehra, Samar's sister; Sapna Pabbi as Gayatri, Samar's ex-girlfriend; Saba Azad as Khushi, Samar's girlfriend; Indrajith Sukumaran as Lijo; and Raj B. Shetty as Lizard Man. Jitendra Joshi also features in a supporting role.

Also Read | Anurag Kashyap calls The Kerala Story 2 'propaganda', reacts to viral beef scene

Before its theatrical release, Bandar premiered in the Special Presentations programme at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival on 6 September 2025, where it was showcased among a selection of international and independent titles.

Advertisement

While the film managed a respectable opening weekend, its weekday trajectory indicates a challenging commercial run. With total India gross collections standing at 3.92 crore after six days, industry attention will now turn to whether the film can maintain momentum through the remainder of its first week and the upcoming weekend.

About the Author

Trisha Bhattacharya

Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More

Hindi CinemaIndian CinemaBollywood FilmsBollywood NewsEntertainment
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeEntertainmentBandar Box Office Collection Day 6: Bobby Deol film struggles as it reaches ₹4 crore gross mark after six days
Advertisement
Read Next Story