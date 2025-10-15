Bandland 2026: Grammy winning British rock band Muse to thrill Bengaluru crowd at 3rd edition of music festival

Bandland 2026: Grammy winning British rock band Muse will headline Bandland 2026. Bengaluru is all set to welcome the third edition of Bandland. Scheduled to take place on February 14 and 15, 2026, the music festival will thrill the crowds at NICE Grounds. The 8-hour long event will commence at 2 PM and will permit entry of those above 5 years of age.

Check full line-up for Bandland 2026 music festival Promising great music from UK act Muse and American band Train, the festival is set to thrill Bengaluru crowd. Australian prog band Karnivool and Mumbai’s Scribe will also feature in the latest edition. Joining the stage will be Bengaluru-based rock/heavy metal act Girish and The Chronicles, Welsh band James And The Cold Gun, American pop-punk band Pinkshift, Los Angeles act The Sophs and Scandinavian jazz trio The Thing.

In the last two editions, Bandland featured Deep Purple, Avenged Sevenfold, Extreme, The Goo Goo Dolls and more. Building the excitement for yet another mystifying 2-day festival, Bandland in a post on Instagram stated, “Built on riffs, grit and everything in between - This is Bandland 2026.”

Revealing the most awaited rock band name, the post added, “From the sounds that have defined generations to mavericks who are currently building the movement. The calling is loud and alive in every note, step through and come home to Bandland.”

Bandland 2026 ticket prices Produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, a 48-hour Rupay Credit Presale for Bandland 2026 tickets will start today, October 15, at 12:00 PM. Meanwhile, general sale of tickets will commence on October 17, from 1:00 PM onwards via BookMyShow.

Elevated viewing platform access ‘Rock & Roller’ ticket price starts at ₹7,999 while the general access ticket prices start from ₹3,999 onwards. For those eyeing the fan pit area ‘Ace of Spades’ which a separate lounge access, the ticket prices start at ₹12,999.

