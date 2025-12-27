Bandra-Worli Sea Link illuminated on Salman Khans 60th birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 27 (ANI): Salman Khan's birthday was marked with a special illumination of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in his honour. The city came together to honour one of its most cherished celebrities with a special tribute.

A striking birthday message illuminated the night sky, drawing the attention of commuters and passersby. The spectacle quickly caught public attention, with fans capturing photos and videos that soon flooded social media platforms.

The celebration followed Salman Khan's birthday festivities during which he cut a cake with the media outside his Panvel farmhouse. The actor later hosted a star-studded celebration at the same venue to mark his 60th birthday, in the presence of family, friends, and industry colleagues.

Advertisement

Salman's parents, Salim Khan and Salma Khan, arrived at the venue. His sister, Arpita Khan Sharma, and her husband, Aayush Sharma, were also seen joining the celebrations.

Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan Khan arrived at the farmhouse alongside Sohail Khan's elder son, Nirvaan Khan. Arbaaz Khan and his wife, Sshura Khan, were also present at the gathering.

Alvira Khan Agnihotri also graced the evening. Several well-known personalities from the film industry attended the celebration, including Bollywood stars Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Mahesh Manjrekar, Huma Qureshi, Tabu, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, and Anup Soni.

Also seen arriving were Aditya Roy Kapur, Pulkit Samrat, Zaheer Iqbal, Varun Sharma, Sangeeta Bijlani, Huma Qureshi and Juhi Babbar. Producers Nikhil Dwivedi and composer Sajid Ali were also spotted at the venue. Randeep Hooda arrived with his wife, Lin Laishram.

Advertisement

Salman stepped out for a brief moment to cut a cake with paparazzi, amidst heavy security around him. In the ANI visuals, the star is seen cutting a red-and-white cake as paparazzi sing the birthday song.

Dressed casually in a T-shirt and blue denims, Salman seemed to be ageing in reverse as he sported a clean-shaven look.

On the work front, Salman will be seen donning the Indian Army uniform in Apoorva Lakhia's directorial 'Battle of Galwan', which is based on the Galwan Valley clashes at the India-China border in 2020.