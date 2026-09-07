Barbara Eden, 95, says she is 'okay' after 'sudden illness' announcement sparks concern

Barbara Eden has reassured fans that she is “okay” after concerns were raised when the 95-year-old Hollywood icon abruptly withdrew from an appearance at the Cinecon Classic Film Festival.

Barbara Eden reassures fans that she is “okay” The I Dream of Jeannie star had been due to attend Cinecon Film Festival 62 in Los Angeles and accept the Cinecon Legacy Award in person. Organisers announced on Saturday that Eden would no longer appear because of a “sudden illness”, prompting concern among fans who had been looking forward to seeing the actress at the event.

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“Barbara is deeply regretful that she had to cancel at the last minute, as she had been very much looking forward to seeing everyone and celebrating with us,” the Cinecon team said in its announcement.

The festival nevertheless went ahead with its tribute to Eden. Her former co-star Pat Boone accepted the Cinecon Legacy Award on her behalf. The pair appeared together in the 1961 films All Hands on Deck and The Yellow Canary. Cinecon's official website also confirmed that Eden remained among the event's Legacy Award honourees despite being unable to attend.

A day later, Eden moved quickly to clear up the concern surrounding her health.

“It’s okay everyone! I’m okay!” she wrote on Instagram, adding that there had been “a bit of miscommunication”.

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Eden explained that she was not suffering from an illness but had experienced unpleasant side effects after her doctor recently prescribed a new medication. Because of the discomfort, she said, her doctor advised her to remain at home until the situation could be resolved.

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“What awful timing for this to happen!” Eden wrote, describing the setback as “just a speedbump” and saying she expected to be “out and about” again once she received the go-ahead.

The concern surrounding Eden's absence was perhaps inevitable given the extraordinary longevity of her career and her continued connection with audiences more than six decades after she became a household name.

More about Eden's legacy and career For generations of television viewers, Eden will always be Jeannie.

Her arrival on I Dream of Jeannie in 1965 turned her into one of the defining faces of American television. Playing a magical genie who emerges from a bottle and falls in love with astronaut Tony Nelson, portrayed by Larry Hagman, Eden became the centre of a sitcom that ran for five seasons and transformed a playful fantasy premise into a lasting pop-culture phenomenon.

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The character's impact extended well beyond the series itself. Jeannie became a recognisable cultural image, inspiring merchandise and securing Eden's place among television's most enduring stars.

The show's popularity also survived changing generations, with its mix of fantasy, comedy and Eden's performance continuing to define much of her public legacy.

Yet I Dream of Jeannie was only one part of a career that stretched across film, television and the stage.

Eden appeared opposite Elvis Presley in Flaming Star and also starred in films including Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea, All Hands on Deck and Harper Valley P.T.A. Her work also extended to theatre and musical productions, demonstrating a range that could sometimes be overshadowed by the extraordinary popularity of Jeannie.

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Her path to Hollywood was not always straightforward. Eden recently recalled being dismissed early in her career by a casting director who questioned whether she fitted Hollywood's idea of a leading woman. She persisted, eventually securing screen opportunities that launched a career spanning more than seven decades.

The Cinecon honour therefore arrived as recognition not simply of a famous television role but of a remarkably sustained career.