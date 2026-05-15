Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse are going to be parents — Everything we know so far

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin are expecting their first child together. The star couple announced their pregnancy while attending the 79th Annual Cannes Film Festival on Thursday, 14 May.

Barbara, 32, who had arrived at Cannes in a light blue dress with cap sleeves and a feathered skirt, posed with her hand resting on her belly, accentuating her baby bump. Dylan, 33, in a tuxedo, stood beside her with one arm around his wife as they posed for photographs together.

Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse at Cannes Film Festival

Also Read | Actor Dylan Sprouse holds trespasser at gunpoint in home invasion

Last month, Dylan stopped a man after he allegedly trespassed on his Los Angeles property. The actor reportedly held the intruder at gunpoint until the police arrived.

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According to media reports, Barbara called 911 at 12:30 AM local time and reported a possible burglary and described the alleged intruder as a "creepy guy".

How and when did Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin meet? According to a PEOPLE report, Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin met at a party in 2017 and began dating in June 2018.

In November 2018, the Victoria's Secret Angel told Vogue Australia that she was “very much in love right now”. "I feel like I found the perfect guy. He's very kind and gentle," she said of Dylan.

Dylan and Barbara confirmed their engagement in June 2023 and wed one month later in a ceremony in Hungary.

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How do they keep their marriage alive? Over the years, the couple has been very vocal about both their love and support for each other.

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In 2025, the Suite Life of Zack and Cody star shared a very sweet message to PEOPLE to send to his wife when she walked the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. “I love you, baby. Break a leg tonight,” he said, sharing that Barbara actually did “break her foot” four weeks earlier.

Last year in February, the couple told PEOPLE how they have kept their marriage alive, and said that they are away from each other.

“When I travel, he's there with me, and we're not away from each other,” Barbara said. “When he's on set, I try to visit him.”

“We have this rule that we're not supposed to be away from each other longer than two, three weeks,” she shared.

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The former Disney star once shared that he loves having his wife with him on set. “It's definitely easier, but also, the funny thing is, the kind of big secret about the acting industry that being on set is actually really boring, so I always kind of feel bad,” he said. “I'm always like, I hope she's having fun.”

Dylan said that it's “really nice going back to the trailer, seeing Barbara, rehearsing lines, hanging out.” “It just makes the whole day a lot easier for me. But that's me being selfish,” he added.

“I come in and save the day and entertain him,” Barbara joked.

About the Author Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More ✕ Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers.



Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging.



At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism.



Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist.



Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.