Barbra Streisand to receive Honorary Palme dOr at Cannes 2026

Washington [US], March 12 (ANI): Oscar-winning singer and actress Barbra Streisand will be honoured with an honorary Palme d'Or at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival, organisers have confirmed ahead of the event's 79th edition.

Streisand will receive the prestigious lifetime achievement honour during the festival's closing awards ceremony on May 23.

The Oscar-winning singer took to her Instagram handle to confirm the news.

The 2026 edition of the festival will take place from May 12 to May 23 on the French Riviera, bringing together filmmakers, actors and cinema enthusiasts from around the world.

The honorary Palme d'Or recognises exceptional contributions to cinema, and Streisand joins an illustrious group of past recipients who have been celebrated at Cannes for their impact on global filmmaking.

Previous honourees include filmmakers and actors such as Agnès Varda, Marco Bellocchio, Jodie Foster, Meryl Streep, Robert De Niro and Tom Cruise, all of whom have received the honour in previous years.

Streisand, a multi-award-winning performer, has enjoyed a decades-long career spanning music, film and stage. She has won an Academy Award and remains one of the most influential figures in entertainment, known for her work both in front of and behind the camera.

Festival organisers also confirmed that filmmaker Peter Jackson will receive an honorary Palme d'Or during the festival's opening night ceremony, marking another major recognition at this year's event.