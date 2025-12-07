Barkat Arora’s classical spin on 'Tu Meri Main Tera' dance trend becomes Instagram’s new obsession. Kartik Aaryan reacts

Dancer and social-media influencer Barkat Arora recently sent waves across Instagram after posting her take on the trending dance hook of the song ‘Tu Meri Main Tera’. What caught people’s attention was the way she blended her classical dance roots with modern moves — a creative contrast that’s resonating with viewers.

In her video, Barkat (whose social account is managed by her mother) first appears in a vibrant red saree performing the hook to the song in classical Bharatanatyam style. The second half of the video then switches to a contemporary vibe: she wears a crop top and straight loose pants and grooves to the same hook. She captioned the post:

“Mixing tradition with trend — when @kartikaaryan Sir lights the spark, and Barkat gives it a classical heartbeat….pure magic ❤️❤️✨💫. This one is for our trend setter ‘The Kartik Aaryan’ Sir🫡🫡 @remodsouza Sir’s dhamakedaar hookstep, @shekharravjiani Sir’s and @vishaldadlani Sir’s blockbuster beat (sic).”

The post was also shared in collaboration with Kartik Aaryan's Instagram account.

What’s the film behind the song? ‘Tu Meri Main Tera’ is the title track of the upcoming Bollywood film ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’, starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the movie is slated for release on 25 December 2025 — making it a potential Christmas-season hit.

The title track—running 3 minutes and 11 seconds—has created a lot of buzz. It is sung by the musical duo Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani, composed by Abhijit Nalani, with lyrics by Anvitaa Dutt.

The song’s music video shows Kartik and Ananya in sun-soaked beach settings, with playful choreography and a modern, party-ready vibe.

Watch the music video here:

The dance moves — especially a hook step — have already sparked what many are calling next-level social media dance challenges.

Behind the scenes, the shoot reportedly included lavish setups such as a yacht-festival backdrop — drawing praise for its scale and glamour.

The film also boasts a cast that includes classic actors like Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta along with the lead pair.

According to reports, the film’s tone mixes youthful romance and nostalgia, pitching a story where Kartik’s character (Ray) and Ananya’s character (Rumi) navigate modern relationships with a longing for old-school romance.