Barry Keoghan says constant online hate about his looks is affecting him: ‘There’s a lot of abuse…’

Actor Barry Keoghan has spoken candidly about the impact of online abuse, saying criticism of his appearance has become so intense that he no longer feels comfortable going outside.

Barry Keoghan opens up about impact of online hate on his life In a recent interview with SiriusXM’s “The Morning Mash Up”, the actor said the volume of negative comments has gone beyond what he considers normal. “There’s a lot of hate online,” Keoghan explained. “There’s a lot of abuse of how I look, and it’s kind of past the point of — you know, everyone goes through that… but it’s made me shy away. It’s made me really go inside myself, not want to attend places, not want to go outside.”

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He added that he was speaking honestly about how serious the situation has become. “I say this being absolute pure and honest to you. It’s becoming a problem.”

The actor, known for his work in films such as Saltburn, said he has largely stepped away from social media in an effort to protect himself. However, he admitted that after premieres or public appearances, he sometimes returns online to gauge reactions. According to Keoghan, the response is often negative. “Most of the time,” he said, it is “not nice.”

When asked about finding peace in his personal life, Keoghan suggested that the situation has already forced him into a form of isolation. “I don’t have to hide away ’cause I am hiding away,” he said. “I actually don’t go to places because of these things.”

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He also raised concerns about how this ongoing scrutiny could begin to affect his work as an actor. Keoghan warned that when such anxieties begin to influence creative output, it becomes a deeper issue. “When that starts leaking into your art, it becomes a problem, because then you don’t want to even be on screen anymore,” he said.

Beyond his own experience, the actor expressed concern about the long-term impact on his family, particularly his young son, Brando. He said he worries about how the child might react when he is older and able to read the comments for himself.

“It is disappointing for the fans,” Keoghan added, “but it’s also disappointing that my little boy has to read all of this stuff when he gets older.”

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His remarks highlight growing concerns within the entertainment industry about the effects of online abuse on public figures, particularly as social media continues to blur the line between public and private life.