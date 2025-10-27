Baseer Ali ‘dug his grave’: Social media reacts after Hyderabadi model-actor gets evicted from Bigg Boss 19

Fans of Bigg Boss 19 were shocked after the latest double eviction on Bigg Boss 19 saw Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama exit the show. Viewers flooded social media, accusing the makers of being unfair and questioning the decision.

Some fans have, however, speculated that Baseer’s growing closeness to Nehal distracted the model-actor from Hyderabad.

A Reddit user reacted to Baseer Ali’s eviction from Bigg Boss 19. According to the user, Ali began the show with energy and confidence but lost focus too soon.

Baseer had everything, according to the Redditor: looks, height, charm and popularity. He and Abhishek Bajaj could have built a strong rivalry. Instead, he started chasing attention from girls, losing direction.

Later, he joined Zeishan Quadri’s group but failed to make an impression and became irrelevant. The user added that Baseer had ignored warning signs about Nehal Chudasama’s manipulative behaviour.

“I wish he could sense how ugly Nehal was looking from the inside. But, he thought that was the only way to stand out,” the user wrote.

According to the Reddit user, Baseer Ali made a bigger mistake by verbally attacking Farhana. Calling her “jahannumi” and cursing her was deeply offensive and unnecessary.

“Being a muslim, I tell you these are the worst bad-duas anyone can give,” the user wrote.

“Very well explained! He definitely chose the wrong set of people to be friends with! None of them ever really stood for each other! He would have found such loyal friendships in the other group, because I do think Baseer seems like a friend’s friend!” commented one Reddit user.

Another user posted, “He dug his grave the moment he said he’s in a sh*t season with sh*t people. Makers stopped giving a sh*t about him and stopped giving a sh*t about everyone but Amaal.”

“I swear those badduas were so bad, and his track with Farhana was going so right. I don’t know what happened to him,” replied one user.

“He deserved to leave, not so soon, but definitely his fake love angle cost him, and I still believe he would have received fewer votes than Pranit and Gaurav. All he did was fight with Kunicka, Abhishek, Gaurav and Malti. He was not looking decent nature-wise,” a user wrote on Twitter (now X).

Support for Baseer Ali Many social media users, however, want Baseer Ali to return to Bigg Boss 19.

“It’s heartbreaking to see the most genuine contestant evicted like this. Baseer Ali gave his all every single day. The audience isn’t blind... we know who deserved to stay,” wrote a fan on Twitter (now X).

“He brought energy, strategy, and unpredictability. To see him leave at Top 13 feels unfair,” came from another.