Battle Of Galwan: Salman Khan reunites with Himesh for Maatrubhumi song, netizens call it ‘better than Border 2 songs’

Ahead of Republic Day 2026, the makers of Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan dropped a patriotic song. Titled as Maatrubhumi, it is the first song released from the film. It marks a collaboration between Salman Khan and Himesh Reshammiya with vocals by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal to evoke strong patriotic emotions.

Battle of Galwan song Maatrubhumi The visuals of Maatrubhumi offer a sneak peek into the film. While it captures Khan living the soldier life, it also features him with his on-screen wife, Chitrangada Singh. He will be seen for the first time essaying the role of a father in a film.

Maatrubhumi is composed by Himesh Reshammiya. Lyrics are penned by Sameer Anjaan. The song is sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal.

Sharing the song, Khan wrote on social media: “#Maatrubhumi Out Now https://bit.ly/Maatrubhumi @LakhiaApoorva @IChitrangda #HimeshReshammiya @arijitsingh @shreyaghoshal #ManiDharamkot @SameerAnjaan #caesargonzalves @SKFilmsOfficial @SKF_Music @ShamiraahN.”

“Maatrubhumi from Battle of Galwan is a tribute to the nation and to everyone who puts the country before themselves. With music composed by Himesh Reshammiya and vocals by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, Maatrubhumi carries the weight of the story it represents,” read the official description of the song on YouTube.

Netizens react to new Battle of Galwan song Reacting to the song, many among the netizens shared their excitement for the film. One of them wrote in the comments, “This patriotic song is better than other songs in Border 2… ARIJIT SINGH IS legend…”

“This is what the Salman Khan fans want from Salman Khan,” added another.

One more said, “I feel like my songs and voice would've matched Salman Khan very well when he was younger.”

A different user said, “This isn’t just a song, it’s a salute. ‘Maatrbhumi’ gives goosebumps and tears at the same time. Salman Khan doesn’t act here—he stands as a son of the soil. Battle of Galwan reminds us that our soldiers don’t fight for fame, they fight for our tomorrow. Jai Hind.”

Some also dubbed the film as Salman Khan's ‘comeback’ in their comments.

Battle of Galwan plot Battle of Galwan is based on the Galwan Valley clash between India and China in 2020. During the clash, 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives. Following the incident, tensions between India and China rose, with the army deploying formations near the Galwan Valley, along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, undertaking activities such as surveying border areas to prevent "possible" Chinese aggression.

A teaser of the film was released in December last year. It gave a glimpse of Salman Khan in uniform as an Indian Army officer. The teaser shows him with a serious and restrained expression. The visuals depict rough terrain, cold weather, and close combat, offering a glimpse of the challenges soldiers face at high altitudes.

