Battle of Galwan song OUT! Salman Khan's Valentine special song ‘Main Hoon' thrills fans — ‘Will stay on playlist'

The makers of Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh starrer movie ‘Battle of Galwan’ released its romantic ‘Main Hoon’ song on Saturday on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. Combined with melodious tune, it beautifully captures the emotional heartbeat of the film. Social media strongly reacted to this bug surprise on 14 February.

While making the announcement about the song's release on Instagram, the makers wrote, “This Valentine’s, let love take over with #MainHoon 💞 Song Out Now!" With Ayaan Lall as composer, it is rendered jointly by Shreya Ghoshal and Ayaan Lall.

Listen to ‘Main Hoon’ song here:

A user wrote, “Nice!! Looks like this one will stay on playlists.”

Another user remarked, “Need to change face expressions..hamesha wahi.”

A third comment read, "Nice song ❤️salman and chitrangda look great together. waiting for the full movie now(sic)."

A fourth user stated, “Beautiful and peaceful music and relatable lyrics.”

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel called it an “emotional Valentine special song.” In a post on X, he stated, “Main Hoon delivers warmth, romance and heartfelt moments with Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh. Soothing composition by Ayaan Lall, beautifully rendered by Shreya Ghoshal & Ayaan Lall, lyrics by Ayaan Lall and Shabbir Ahmed.”

Also Read | Battle Of Galwan: Salman reunites with Himesh for Maatrubhumi song

More about Battle of Galwan Salma Khan's upcoming movie is directed by Apoorva Lakhia. Produced by Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films, it explores the themes of bravery, sacrifice and resilience.

IMDb description states, “Based on the events that took place between the Indian and Chinese troops at the Galwan region on June 15, 2020 when 200 Indian soldiers bravely defended their territory against a force of 1200 Chinese Liberation Army soldiers.” It is scheduled for release on 17 April this year.

Based on the real-life clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers in the Galwan Valley in June 2020, Battle of Galwan pays tribute to the sacrifices made by soldiers. The narrative revolves around Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, played by Salman Khan, who showed bravery and exceptional patriotism as he led his troops with during this conflict. The sacrifice of the commanding officer of 16 Bihar Regiment was recognised by the Indian government as he was posthumously awarded the Maha Vir Chakra for his bravery.