Battle of Galwan teaser OUT: Salman Khan makes grand entry, fans say ‘goosebumps guaranteed’

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has unveiled a powerful teaser for his much-anticipated film, "Battle of Galwan", on his 60th birthday. The Battle of Galwan teaser begins with a gripping dialogue from Salman Khan: “Jawaano yaad rahe, zakham lage to medal samajhna, aur maut dikhe to salaam karna aur kehna, ‘Aaj nahi, phir kabhi.’ (Soldiers, remember this: if you get wounded, consider it a medal; if you face death, salute it and say, ‘Not today, maybe another time).’" This powerful line immediately sets the tone, emphasising bravery, resilience, and the unwavering spirit of India’s frontline warriors.

Salman Khan’s rugged appearance, measured intensity, and silent command speak volumes, particularly in the closing moments when his steadfast gaze meets the camera, leaving a profound impression.

Fans were ecstatic, hailing the teaser as the “best gift” from Salman Khan. One wrote, “One of the best GIFT Birthday pe," while another exclaimed, “Maza aa gya bhai." Other reactions included, “Blockbuster loading," and, “Kitna pyara gift Diya bhai." Another said: 'Goosebumps guaranteed’

Adding to the impact are Stebin Ben’s emotive vocals, which pierce the silence with urgency and feeling. This is further intensified by Himesh Reshammiya’s dynamic background score, whose electrifying, pulse-pounding compositions amplify the realism and intensity of the visuals.

More about the film Battle of Galwan is a high-profile patriotic drama based on the June 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops, a violent confrontation at an altitude of over 15,000 feet that resulted in casualties on both sides and resonated deeply in public discourse. The film is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and features Salman Khan in the lead role, with Chitrangda Singh as his co-star.

Khan is reportedly portraying the role of Colonel B. Santosh Babu, the commanding officer of the 16 Bihar Regiment who led the Indian troops during the high-altitude confrontation.

The ensemble includes Zeyn Shaw, Ankur Bhatia, and Abhilash Chaudhary.

The screenplay is inspired by accounts from the book India's Most Fearless 3 by journalists Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh.

The crew recently concluded a demanding 45-day filming schedule in the rugged terrain of Ladakh to ensure geographical authenticity.

To portray an Army officer, Khan has reportedly undergone a strict fitness regimen, including training in high-pressure chambers to acclimatise to high-altitude conditions.

He was last seen in Sikandar. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film also featured Rashmika Mandanna in a pivotal role.