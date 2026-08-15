Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 2: Sunny Deol film sees sharp jump in collections, eyes ₹30 cr milestone

Batwara 1947 has registered a significant improvement in its box-office performance on Saturday, with the Rajkumar Santoshi directorial recording a sharp rise in collections and occupancy after a subdued opening day.
The film collected ₹13.50 crore net in India on Day 2 across 8,069 shows, according to the figures provided. This represents a 134.8% increase over its opening-day net collection of ₹5.75 crore. Occupancy also improved considerably, rising from 15% on Friday to 34% on Saturday.
Following the second-day performance, Batwara 1947 has recorded total India net collections of ₹19.25 crore, while its India gross collection stands at ₹22.91 crore.
The film has also shown growth in overseas markets. Batwara 1947 collected ₹2 crore overseas on Saturday, taking its cumulative overseas gross to ₹3.50 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has consequently reached ₹26.41 crore.
Directed and co-written by Rajkumar Santoshi, Batwara 1947 is produced by Aamir Khan under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. The film is set in Lahore during the 1947 Partition of India and the division of Punjab, a period that resulted in one of the largest and most traumatic mass migrations in modern history.
The film is based on Asghar Wajahat's acclaimed Hindi play Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai. Its story explores the human consequences of Partition through characters caught amid the political upheaval and communal tensions surrounding the division.
Batwara 1947 features a large ensemble cast led by Sunny Deol, alongside Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, Abhimanyu Singh, Khushi Hajare, Kanikka Kapur and Isha Sandhir. The film marks Zinta's return to the big screen after an extended absence, making her comeback one of the talking points surrounding the project.
The technical team includes cinematographer Santosh Sivan, while the soundtrack has been composed by AR Rahman with lyrics by Javed Akhtar. The combination of Santoshi's direction, Rahman's music and the film's Partition-era setting has positioned Batwara 1947 as one of the more ambitious Hindi releases of the Independence Day weekend.
The film had initially been scheduled for release in January 2025 before being postponed several times amid post-production work and reshoots. It eventually reached cinemas on August 14, 2026, coinciding with the Independence Day weekend.
After its substantial rise on Saturday, the film's Sunday performance will be closely watched to determine whether it can sustain the momentum generated during its second day. Final collections for the weekend are awaited.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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