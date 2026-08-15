Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 2: Sunny Deol film sees sharp jump in collections, eyes ₹30 cr milestone

Batwara 1947 has registered a significant improvement in its box-office performance on Saturday, with the Rajkumar Santoshi directorial recording a sharp rise in collections and occupancy after a subdued opening day.
The film collected ₹13.50 crore net in India on Day 2 across 8,069 shows, according to the figures provided. This represents a 134.8% increase over its opening-day net collection of ₹5.75 crore. Occupancy also improved considerably, rising from 15% on Friday to 34% on Saturday.
Following the second-day performance, Batwara 1947 has recorded total India net collections of ₹19.25 crore, while its India gross collection stands at ₹22.91 crore.
The film has also shown growth in overseas markets. Batwara 1947 collected ₹2 crore overseas on Saturday, taking its cumulative overseas gross to ₹3.50 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has consequently reached ₹26.41 crore.
Directed and co-written by Rajkumar Santoshi, Batwara 1947 is produced by Aamir Khan under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. The film is set in Lahore during the 1947 Partition of India and the division of Punjab, a period that resulted in one of the largest and most traumatic mass migrations in modern history.
The film is based on Asghar Wajahat's acclaimed Hindi play Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai. Its story explores the human consequences of Partition through characters caught amid the political upheaval and communal tensions surrounding the division.
Batwara 1947 features a large ensemble cast led by Sunny Deol, alongside Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, Abhimanyu Singh, Khushi Hajare, Kanikka Kapur and Isha Sandhir. The film marks Zinta's return to the big screen after an extended absence, making her comeback one of the talking points surrounding the project.
The technical team includes cinematographer Santosh Sivan, while the soundtrack has been composed by AR Rahman with lyrics by Javed Akhtar. The combination of Santoshi's direction, Rahman's music and the film's Partition-era setting has positioned Batwara 1947 as one of the more ambitious Hindi releases of the Independence Day weekend.
The film had initially been scheduled for release in January 2025 before being postponed several times amid post-production work and reshoots. It eventually reached cinemas on August 14, 2026, coinciding with the Independence Day weekend.
After its substantial rise on Saturday, the film's Sunday performance will be closely watched to determine whether it can sustain the momentum generated during its second day. Final collections for the weekend are awaited.