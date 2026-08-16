Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 3: Sunny Deol film sees Sunday dip, eyes ₹30 crore

Batwara 1947 recorded a significant drop in its Day 3 collection on Sunday after a strong Saturday, taking its reported India net total to ₹25.22 crore.
Batwara 1947 has witnessed a notable slowdown in its first Sunday collections, with the period drama recording a net collection of ₹5.97 crore on Day 3 (as of 8 pm), according to the latest figures available on Sacnilk.
The film was running across 6,451 shows on Sunday and recorded an occupancy of 22%, a decline from Saturday's 34%. On its second day, Batwara 1947 had collected ₹13.50 crore net from 8.701 shows, maring a substantial jump from its opening-day performance.
With the latest Day 3 figures, the Rajkumar Santoshi directorial has collected ₹25.22 crore net in India so far, while its reported domestic gross stands at ₹29.95 crore. The final collection for Sunday is yet to be reported, so the day's figure remains subject to revision.
The performance comes as Batwara 1947 continues its theatrical run during the Independence Day weekend. The film was released in cinemas on 14 August 2026, after several delays linked to post-production work and reshoots.
Batwara 1947 is a period drama co-written and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. Set in Lahore during the Partition and division of Punjab, the film explores the upheavel surrounding one f the most consequential events in the subcontinent's modern history.
The film features an ensemble cast led by Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta, alongside Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, Abhimanyu Singh, Khushi Jahare, Kanikka Kapur and Isha Sandhir.
The screenplay is based on Asghar Wajahat's acclaimed play Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai. The project also maks Zinta's return to the big screen after an eight-year hiatus.
Principal photography began in February 2024 and was completed in October 2025. Acclaimed cinematographer Santosh Sivan has handled the cinematography, while the soundtrack has been composed by AR Rahman, with lyrics written by Javed Akhtar.
The film's release was initially planned for 23 January 2025, before being pushed to 15 June 2025. It was subsequently delayed again because of ongoing post-production work and additional reshoots.
Batwara 1947 finally arrived in theatres on 14 August 2026, positioning it as one of the major releases of the Independence Day weekend. Its opening weekend performance has so far been led by its second day collection, although the film saw a marked decline in occupancy and reported earnings on Sunday.
With the final Day figures still awaited, the film's domestic gross had reached ₹29.95 crore at the time of the latest update.
[All figures are taken from Sacnilk.]
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.