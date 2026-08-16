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Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 3: Sunny Deol film sees Sunday dip, eyes ₹30 crore

Batwara 1947 sees a sharp drop in Sunday collections after a strong Saturday, but the period drama remains on track to cross a key domestic milestone during its opening weekend.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Updated16 Aug 2026, 09:03 PM IST
Sunny Deol in a still from Batwara 1947 trailer.
Sunny Deol in a still from Batwara 1947 trailer.
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Batwara 1947 recorded a significant drop in its Day 3 collection on Sunday after a strong Saturday, taking its reported India net total to 25.22 crore.

Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 3

Batwara 1947 has witnessed a notable slowdown in its first Sunday collections, with the period drama recording a net collection of 5.97 crore on Day 3 (as of 8 pm), according to the latest figures available on Sacnilk.

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The film was running across 6,451 shows on Sunday and recorded an occupancy of 22%, a decline from Saturday's 34%. On its second day, Batwara 1947 had collected 13.50 crore net from 8.701 shows, maring a substantial jump from its opening-day performance.

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With the latest Day 3 figures, the Rajkumar Santoshi directorial has collected 25.22 crore net in India so far, while its reported domestic gross stands at 29.95 crore. The final collection for Sunday is yet to be reported, so the day's figure remains subject to revision.

The performance comes as Batwara 1947 continues its theatrical run during the Independence Day weekend. The film was released in cinemas on 14 August 2026, after several delays linked to post-production work and reshoots.

About Batwara 1947

Batwara 1947 is a period drama co-written and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. Set in Lahore during the Partition and division of Punjab, the film explores the upheavel surrounding one f the most consequential events in the subcontinent's modern history.

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The film features an ensemble cast led by Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta, alongside Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, Abhimanyu Singh, Khushi Jahare, Kanikka Kapur and Isha Sandhir.

The screenplay is based on Asghar Wajahat's acclaimed play Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai. The project also maks Zinta's return to the big screen after an eight-year hiatus.

Principal photography began in February 2024 and was completed in October 2025. Acclaimed cinematographer Santosh Sivan has handled the cinematography, while the soundtrack has been composed by AR Rahman, with lyrics written by Javed Akhtar.

Also Read | ‘Batwara 1947’ review: Partition film too safe and staid to speak to the times

The film's release was initially planned for 23 January 2025, before being pushed to 15 June 2025. It was subsequently delayed again because of ongoing post-production work and additional reshoots.

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Batwara 1947 finally arrived in theatres on 14 August 2026, positioning it as one of the major releases of the Independence Day weekend. Its opening weekend performance has so far been led by its second day collection, although the film saw a marked decline in occupancy and reported earnings on Sunday.

With the final Day figures still awaited, the film's domestic gross had reached 29.95 crore at the time of the latest update.

[All figures are taken from Sacnilk.]

About the Author

Trisha Bhattacharya

Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More

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