Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 4: Sunny Deol's film sees lowest single-day earnings, hits ₹40 crore worldwide

Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 4: Sunny Deol's film, Batwara 1947, continues to tank at the box office. The India-Pakistan partition film saw a decline of 72.4% in earnings on day 4, marking its lowest single-day collection so far. It raked in ₹2 crore net in India on Monday across 6,771 shows.

Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 4 Batwara 1947 recorded an overall occupancy of 10.21% on Day 4. The film saw 6.31% occupancy in the morning, improving to 9.38% in the afternoon, 11.46% in the evening and peaking at 12.54% during night shows.

With these figures, Batwara 1947's total India net collection is at ₹28.50 crore. Its gross collection stands at ₹33.95 crore so far.

Batwara 1947 opened in theatres against Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2. The film premiered with ₹5.75 crore net on Friday before growing its collection to ₹13.50 crore on Saturday. Sunday saw a drop to ₹7.25 crore, while Monday collections fell sharply with occupancy declining to 11%.

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Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Worldwide Overseas, Batwara 1947 has collected ₹75 lakh on Day 4, pushing its total overseas gross to ₹6.25 crore. Considering the domestic collection, the film's worldwide gross collection is now at ₹40.20 crore.

About the film Batwara 1947 is helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi. It is based on Asghar Wajahat's drama Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai.

It stars Sunny Deol alongside Preity Zinta and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles. Set during the 1947 Partition, the film follows the story of a family whose lives change as violence erupts, forcing them to come to Pakistan, where they find a woman who refuses to leave her house and shift to the other side of the border.

The film's music has been composed by AR Rahman, with lyrics by Javed Akhtar.

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Hema Malini reviews Batwara 1947 Talking about the film, recently Hema Malini praised it in a rare post. Taking to her X handle, Hema Malini wrote, "I watched the movie "Batwara" yday. Simply brilliant with a clear message that conveys what the nation needs today. It reminds us that humanity, mutual respect, and harmony are far more important than hatred and division. I hope this beautiful message inspires people to change their mindset and choose kindness over hate. Brilliant direction by Rajkumar Santoshi with outstanding performances by Sunny Deol and Shabana Azmi. Also in the cast with good performances were Karan Deol & Preity Zinta. Congratulations to Aamir Khan for producing a timeless film with a message that is truly the need of the hour."

The film is produced by Aamir Khan under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. It marks Preity Zinta's comeback to Bollywood.