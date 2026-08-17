Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 4: Sunny Deol film sees sharp Monday drop, crosses ₹32 cr

Batwara 1947 witnessed a significant decline in box office activity on its first Monday, with the Rajkumar Santoshi-directed period drama seeing lower occupancy and collections compared with its first Sunday.
As of 6 PM on Monday, Batwara 1947 had recorded a live net collection of ₹0.88 crore in India, with the film running across 5,132 shows at an occupancy of 10%. The early Monday figures mark a substantial fall from Sunday, when the film registered a net collection of ₹7.25 crore from 7,239 shows, with occupancy standing at 22%.
The film's India net collection currently stands at ₹27.38 crore, while its reported India gross collection has reached ₹32.65 crore. The final collection figures for Monday are yet to be reported, meaning the day's total could rise as further shows are accounted for.
Batwara 1947 is directed and co-written by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. Set in Lahore against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition and the division of Punjab, the film is based on Asghar Wajahat's acclaimed play Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai.
The film features Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, Abhimanyu Singh, Khushi Hajare, Kanikka Kapur, Waseem Rajput and Isha Sandhir. It also marks Zinta's return to the big screen after an eight-year hiatus.
The film's technical credits include cinematography by Santosh Sivan, while A. R. Rahman has composed the soundtrack with lyrics by Javed Akhtar. Principal photography began in February 2024 and was completed in October 2025.
Batwara 1947 underwent several release-date changes before arriving in cinemas on 14 August 2026, coinciding with the Independence Day weekend. The film had originally been scheduled for release on 23 January 2025 and was subsequently pushed to 15 June 2025 before further delays linked to post-production work and reshoots.
With Monday's full-day figures still awaited, Batwara 1947's final performance for the first weekday will determine whether it can maintain the momentum generated during the opening weekend.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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