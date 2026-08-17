Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 4: Sunny Deol film sees sharp Monday drop, crosses ₹32 cr

Batwara 1947 witnessed a significant decline in box office activity on its first Monday, with the Rajkumar Santoshi-directed period drama seeing lower occupancy and collections compared with its first Sunday.
As of 6 PM on Monday, Batwara 1947 had recorded a live net collection of ₹0.88 crore in India, with the film running across 5,132 shows at an occupancy of 10%. The early Monday figures mark a substantial fall from Sunday, when the film registered a net collection of ₹7.25 crore from 7,239 shows, with occupancy standing at 22%.
The film's India net collection currently stands at ₹27.38 crore, while its reported India gross collection has reached ₹32.65 crore. The final collection figures for Monday are yet to be reported, meaning the day's total could rise as further shows are accounted for.
Batwara 1947 is directed and co-written by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. Set in Lahore against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition and the division of Punjab, the film is based on Asghar Wajahat's acclaimed play Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai.
The film features Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, Abhimanyu Singh, Khushi Hajare, Kanikka Kapur, Waseem Rajput and Isha Sandhir. It also marks Zinta's return to the big screen after an eight-year hiatus.
The film's technical credits include cinematography by Santosh Sivan, while A. R. Rahman has composed the soundtrack with lyrics by Javed Akhtar. Principal photography began in February 2024 and was completed in October 2025.
Batwara 1947 underwent several release-date changes before arriving in cinemas on 14 August 2026, coinciding with the Independence Day weekend. The film had originally been scheduled for release on 23 January 2025 and was subsequently pushed to 15 June 2025 before further delays linked to post-production work and reshoots.
With Monday's full-day figures still awaited, Batwara 1947's final performance for the first weekday will determine whether it can maintain the momentum generated during the opening weekend.