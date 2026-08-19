Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 5: Sunny Deol's film crawls towards ₹50 crore mark worldwide after some relief

Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 5: Sunny Deol's partition drama, Batwara 1947, witnessed a slight growth in earnings on Tuesday. On day 5, the film minted a net of ₹2.25 crore across 6,608 shows in India, marking an increase of about 12.5% in collection from its previous day ( ₹2 crore).
Released on 14 August, Batwara 1947 has been impacted by Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2.
Batwara 1947 has witnessed a mixed run at the box office. After opening at ₹5.75 crore on Friday, the film recorded a jump on Saturday, collecting ₹13.50 crore on Independence Day. However, the earnings dropped to ₹7.25 crore on the next day, Sunday. Furthermore, collections fell sharply to ₹2 crore on Monday, while Tuesday saw a marginal recovery.
The film recorded an overall occupancy of 16% on Day 5. It registered 6.62% occupancy in the morning slots, increasing to 13.15% in the afternoon and 16.77% in the evening. Night shows witnessed the highest occupancy at 26.77%, confirming a gradual improvement in footfall.
In terms of show counts across India, Delhi NCR recorded the highest number of screenings for Batwara 1947 on day 5. With an overall occupancy of 26%, the NCR region held 673 shows. It is followed by Mumbai with 389 shows at 17.5% occupancy and Ahmedabad with 358 shows at 15% occupancy. Surat had 223 shows at 10.5% occupancy, and Pune had 185 shows at 14% occupancy. Lucknow had 140 shows with 23% occupancy. Among other key markets, Jaipur recorded the highest overall occupancy at 28.8% due to shows reduced to 90 screenings only.
With the day 5 business, Batwara 1947's India net collection is now at ₹30.75 crore. With tax and more, the film's total gross collection stands at ₹36.54 crore.
Overseas, the Sunny Deol-starrer collected ₹50 lakh on Day 5, pushing its total International gross to ₹6.75 crore. Adding domestic business, the film grossed ₹43.29 crore worldwide so far.
Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced under Aamir Khan Productions, Batwara 1947 stars Sunny Deol in the lead alongside Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh.
Set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition, Batwara 1947 follows the story of a family whose lives are altered as violence, fear and forced migration tear two communities apart.
An excerpt from the Live Mint review of the film reads: "Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced under Aamir Khan Productions, 'Batwara 1947' stars Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh in key roles. Set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition, 'Batwara 1947' follows a family whose lives are irrevocably altered as violence, fear and forced migration tear apart communities that once lived side by side."
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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