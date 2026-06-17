Batwara 1947: Sunny Deol to Shabana Azmi, meet the cast of Rajkumar Santoshi's directorial

Acclaimed filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi’s upcoming historical drama Batwara 1947 has taken a significant promotional step forward with the unveiling of character posters featuring the film’s lead ensemble, offering audiences a glimpse of a story set against one of the most defining and traumatic events in South Asian history.

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Batwara 1947 - Meet the characters of Aamir Khan's upcoming film The character posters for Batwara 1947 have been unveiled following the release of its motion poster, introducing the principal cast and setting up the story’s central theme of courage in a world torn apart.

Backed by Aamir Khan Productions, the film is set during the 1947 Partition of India and Pakistan, a period marked by mass migration, communal violence and the displacement of millions of people following the end of British colonial rule. The project focuses on the experiences of ordinary individuals caught up in the upheaval, highlighting stories of endurance and survival.

The newly released posters feature veteran actors Shabana Azmi and Sunny Deol alongside Preity G Zinta, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh. Each poster depicts the characters in distinct appearances and emotional states, reflecting the hardships and uncertainty of the era in which the story unfolds.

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The character posters were shared with the caption, “In a world torn apart, their story was a testament to courage. Meet the people who lived through it all ⭐ Batwara 1947, in theatres from 14th August (sic).”

According to information shared by the makers, the cast reveal presents them through distinct looks and expressions, with the makers describing them as people who endured a period of upheaval and emerged as examples of courage.

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The film has generated considerable interest within the Hindi film industry owing to its subject matter and the collaboration between Santoshi and Aamir Khan Productions.

Santoshi is known for directing several critically acclaimed and commercially successful films, while the production banner has increasingly backed projects that combine mainstream appeal with socially and historically significant themes.

The Partition remains a recurring subject in Indian cinema and literature, with filmmakers continuing to explore its long-lasting impact on families, communities and national identities. Historians estimate that the division of British India into two independent nations led to one of the largest human migrations in recorded history, with millions crossing newly drawn borders amid widespread violence and uncertainty.

By focusing on individual stories set within that larger historical context, Batwara 1947 appears poised to examine themes of loss, courage, displacement and survival. The visual campaign launched so far suggests that the narrative will place particular emphasis on the emotional journeys of its characters rather than solely on the political events surrounding Partition.

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The release of the character posters follows the earlier unveiling of the motion poster and forms part of the film’s broader promotional campaign.

While the makers have yet to reveal extensive plot details, the latest material offers a clearer indication of the film’s ensemble-driven approach and its focus on people navigating extraordinary circumstances during a turbulent chapter of history.

The newly released character posters mark the first comprehensive introduction to the film’s principal cast as anticipation builds around the Rajkumar Santoshi directorial.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.