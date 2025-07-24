Bayaan: Huma Qureshi’s new movie creates history at TIFF 2025, becomes only Indian film to…

Huma Qureshi’s new movie Bayaan will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2025. It is the only Indian film selected in the Discovery Section.

Directed by Bikas Ranjan Mishra, Bayaan is a police thriller. Huma Qureshi plays a woman stuck between power, religion and a system built to silence her. It also stars Bollywood veterans like Chandrachur Singh and Sachin Khedekar.

Huma calls Bayaan a powerful, timely story.

"Bayaan gave me the opportunity to play the kind of character I’ve long been drawn to—someone within the justice system, yet up against forces much larger than herself. It was an absolute joy to work with a team so passionate and fearless in telling a story that feels both vital and universal," the Bollywood actress said in a statement.

In 2024, Boong was selected in the TIFF Discovery Section. Directed by Lakshmipriya Devi, Boong happens to be Manipur’s first fiction film. It tells the story of a young boy seeking to reunite his family in a border village.

In 2023, Jayant Somalkar’s Sthal made it to the Discovery Section. It’s a story about a young woman’s struggle for agency in a patriarchal society fixated on arranged marriage. The movie was Somalkar's feature debut.

In 2022, Kacchey Limbu was selected in the TIFF Discovery Section. Directed by Shubham Yogi, it is a coming-of-age family sports drama.

Anurag Kashyap’s Bandar, starring Bobby Deol, will premiere at TIFF 2025. A restored version of Sholay will also be shown, marking its 50th year.

Major Indian movies at TIFF in recent times Several big Indian films have been shown at the Toronto International Film Festival in recent years. Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound, with stars like Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor, got global praise and support from Martin Scorsese.

